Twitch streamer blasts xQc and others taking Kick deals: “scum”

Australian streamer ‘Mathil1’ has put xQc and other Twitch streamers on blast for signing with Kick, slamming them as “sub-human scum.”

Since the rise of the Stake-backed platform Kick in early 2023, several prominent names within the streaming community have signed mega-money deals.

So far, we’ve seen top Twitch stars such as Adin Ross make the switch to the new platform, and more recently xQc and Amouranth have jumped ship too.

However, while some are eyeing a switch to the platform, others have shown clear distaste, such as Pokimane — who explained she wouldn’t “compromise” her “morals and ethics” and join Kick.

Twitch streamer hits out at Kick deals

In a June 25 live stream, Quin69 asked fellow content creator Mathil1 for his thoughts on the whole Kick ordeal, and the Australian Twitch streamer put anyone who’s joined the new platform on blast.

“Every single one of those people are sub-human scum,” said Mathil.

Although acknowledging Quin’s admiration for xQc, the Australian further labeled The Juicer and others that have switched to Kick as “straight up evil.”

He said: “Straight up evil at this point… as far as I’m concerned. I know you love xQc and you think of him as a role model or some sh*t, right? But nah, I think he’s just one of the worst things to happen to streaming. There it is.”

Being a fan of xQc, Quin jumped to his defense, explaining that the 27-year-old former Overmatch star may not understand the impact his actions have.

However, Mathil hit back, adamant that xQc fully understands his impact within the streaming community. “He does understand. He’s just missing that part that cares about him, that’s all,” he replied.

“You can’t not be a bad guy at this point, because what? You entertain some c**ts? You say thanks for a few things? That does not outweigh the damage you’re doing.”

While some have an obvious issue with Kick, it’s expected that more top streamers will be joining the platform, with site co-owner Trainwrecks recently teasing that several more massive signings are on the way.