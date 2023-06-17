Kick sees over a million new users in just 24 hours after xQc deal

xQc being signed to Kick has certainly made a splash on the livestreaming platform, with over a million new users signing up in less than a day after his first stream.

Kick signing xQc into a non-exclusive contract has made waves across the internet. With xQc being near the top of Twitch at the time of his signing, it’s no surprise that fans of the streamer have flocked to Twitch’s rival livestreaming platform.

However, his arrival was a meteoric one. In fact, there’s been so much traffic on the site that it’s been having issues staying up, which led to Kick promising upgrades to their servers shortly.

Additionally, Kick got over a million new users to sign up for the site in the hours following xQc’s arrival according to Paulie, Kick’s head of product.

Kick gets over a million new users signups after xQc signing

If Kick were to net over a million new people bringing traffic to their site after xQc’s first stream, it’d be an impressive number on its own.

However, Kick got over a million signups in 24 hours, meaning that people went out of their way to create an account and possibly sub to their favorite streamer. It’d be no stretch to say those who create an account with Kick are much more likely to return to the site and bring more traffic in the future.

It’s no surprise, then, that Kick had such high traffic that the site was struggling to keep titsservices up and running. According to Kick, they’re experiencing “exponential growth” and are upgrading their services to handle the load.

With xQc regularly holding a viewer count close to — and at times — over 70K viewers, him pulling the same titanic viewership he had on Twitch was something Kick couldn’t handle at the time he went live.

Though it remains to be seen if Kick’s gamble on xQc will result in long-term success for the emerging livestreaming platform, it’s clear that their investment has had a massive impact in the short term.