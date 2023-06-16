Top streamers are saying “Twitch is done” after xQc Kick deal

After xQc signed a massive deal with Kick, some of the top streamers on Twitch and beyond aren’t optimistic about Twitch’s future.

For a while, Twitch was the premiere livestreaming platform. It exploded in popularity in the late 2010s and only further grew in 2020, partially due to people having to find something to do while being forced indoors.

However, the livestreaming giant has had competitors pop up as of late, vying to create a thriving livestreaming platform of their own. And, while YouTube has been competing with Twitch for years, Kick has come out of nowhere in recent times and signed some massive streamers.

With xQc, a streamer who consistently pulls tens of thousands of live viewers, signing with Kick, other top streamers in the space are convinced this could be the final nail in the coffin for Twitch.

Streamers say “Twitch is done” after xQc Kick deal

Considering xQc’s status on Twitch, it’s no surprise that getting him off the platform came at a high price.

That combined with people calling out Twitch for the Partner plus program’s implementation and the recent controversy around their since-rescinded set of rules about “burned-in” advertisements has rubbed many streamers the wrong way. It’s at the point where some of the internet’s top streamers are uncertain about the future of Twitch.

Mizkif kept it simple by saying “Twitch is done” a short time after news of the xQc deal broke. While he doesn’t pull the numbers xQc does, OTK is one of the biggest organizations in the livestreaming space, and all of the streamers with the org call that platform their home.

However, OTK also called out Twitch following the ad changes and threatened to leave the platform if things didn’t change. While they’ve stuck around, it’s hard to say how long they’ll stay.

Asmongold tweeted at Kick following the announcement. If this is more than a tease and he were to make the switch, that’d be yet another streamer that pulls in tens of thousands of viewers on Twitch off the platform.

MoistCr1TiKaL also chimed in by taking a jab at Twitch.

It’s hard to say what the future holds with Twitch or whether or not they’ll hit back at Kick by signing more streamers into exclusivity contracts with the platform.