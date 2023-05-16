How to get verified on Kick: Full Path to Verification guide
Do you want to get verified on Kick? Here is a full guide on how to get verified on the streaming platform along with a few other things to look out for when you’re in the process.
When it was revealed in 2022 when Trainwrecks moved from Twitch to Kick, many passed it off as just another competitor that would soon fizzle away.
However, now nearly half a year into its existence, it’s making serious strides to becoming a competitor to Twitch and YouTube in its monetization for creators.
We have seen big-name creators like Adin Ross and GMHikaru sign streaming deals with the new brand. And to continue those goals, the site has been slowly improving its guidelines and features, including a whole new verification system after becoming a Kick Affiliate.
So here is a guide on how to get verified on Kick under the new system.
Security requirements to get verified on Kick
Before even applying for verification on the platform, you will need to fit all these requirements, according to the support page.
- Your account must have a confirmed phone number
- You must have 2FA enabled on your account
- No username changes in the past 30 days
- Your account must have at least 3 on-channel VODs in the past 30 days
- No TOS violations in the past 30 days
Meeting these requirements will make the account eligible for verification, but it’s not quite guaranteed.
Streaming requirements to get verified on Kick
According to the Kick support page, these are the requirements to get verified after getting affiliation.
- Stream for 30 hours in the past 30 days
- Stream 12 unique days in the past 30 days
- A minimum average of 75 Live Concurrent Viewership in the past 30 days
- 300 Unique chatters in the past 30 days
- Minimum of 20 active subs in the past 30 days
For convenience, you can track your progress in your Kick dashboard under the Achievements section.
And just like Twitch, both streaming and security requirements will have a 30-day rolling period. So if you do fail one of the required steps, you can re-do it in 30 days.
Once your channel meets all the requirements, you just need to send an email which is provided on the support page from the email address used for the Kick account, including in it; your channel name and what kind of content you stream.
Due to the verification process being in its beta stages, it is still done manually.
And that is all you need to know on how to get verified on Kick. If you would like to read our coverage of Kick, you can find it here.