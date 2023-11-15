Trainwreck teases next Kick signings will “devastate” streaming industry

Trainwreck has teased the next Kick signings will “devastate” the streaming industry as the platform looks to add more high-profile streamers under its wings.

Throughout 2023, Kick has been on a campaign to sign some of the streaming world’s biggest names. From Twitch’s biggest stars like Amouranth to Adin Ross, to the blockbuster signing of xQc to the tune of $100 million, they haven’t been afraid to throw money around.

Since these headliners, Kick hasn’t stopped signing plenty of other content creators big and small, constantly expanding their ever-growing line-up.

And it seems the next wave is right around the corner, as Trainwrecks, streamer and co-founder of Kick, has teased some more big signings on the horizon. Signings that allegedly threaten to shakeup the entire industry.

In a tweet updating viewers on his return to streaming, Trainwrecks teased Kick’s next additions, saying, “Expect some signings that will devastate the industry and assist in creating a natural ecosystem of viewership to help hardworking small-mid size creators grow.”

He additionally teased the return of his podcast which has been on hiatus since 2021, the SCUFFED Podcast, and a $100,000 Counter-Strike 2 case opening upon his return.

Trainwreck is no stranger to teasing future Kick signings, teasing even more to come right after the shock xQc and Amouranth’s partnerships with Kick. Though this time he was reticent on details on who’s next, unlike his previous teases.

As for who the signings will be, viewers will need to wait and see. Kick has been signing a who’s who of streamers from various communities throughout the year.

Signings like Valorant pro something and Dota 2 pro Arteezy has even seen them tap into the esports world for content creators. And curve ball signings of celebrities like Tyga only bring more attention to the burgeoning streaming platform.