Fans are trying to make MrBeast the most-followed creator on TikTok

Fans of MrBeast are trying to get YouTube’s most-subscribed content creator to the number one spot on TikTok after Khaby Lame took the throne last year.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most famous content creators on the internet. Best known for his over-the-top challenges, generous cash giveaways, and extremely charitable endeavors, MrBeast has become the blueprint for other influencers to follow over the past few years.

In 2022, Donaldson beat Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s record to become YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator. Now, he rules the roost with over 153 million subscribers and counting.

Despite his status as the king of YouTube, some fans feel this title just isn’t enough. Now, a fair few members of MrBeast’s audience are vying for the influencer to take the crown on other social platforms, too.

Will MrBeast become TikTok’s most-followed creator?

Popular TikToker NoahGlennCarter has kickstarted a challenge to get MrBeast to the top of TikTok, as told in a May 12 video.

“If we help him get to number one, he will be breaking a record that’s never been broken before, as he will become the first person ever to be the most-followed on two of the world’s biggest social media platforms at the same time,” he claimed.

Right now, MrBeast is TikTok’s fifth most-followed creator, boasting over 82 million followers on the site. He falls right behind fellow stars Addison Rae and Bella Poarch, with Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame taking second and first place, respectively.

Khaby Lame famously dethroned longtime TikTok Queen Charli D’Amelio in 2022, who’d sat at the number one spot for over two years after overtaking Loren Gray in 2020.

At the time of writing, MrBeast would need to gain an additional 75 million followers and change in order to overtake Khaby Lame — but considering all the wild things he’s been able to do in his career thus far, this doesn’t seem like something outside his reach.

It’s also worth noting that Khaby Lame became TikTok’s most-followed creator after a massive fan effort brought him to the top of the platform, so it’s possible we could see this happen once again.

This latest fan effort follows controversy surrounding MrBeast after the creator came under fire for purchasing homes for his staff.