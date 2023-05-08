Elon Musk defends MrBeast amid criticism for video helping deaf people

Elon Musk has stepped in to defend Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson after the YouTube star came under fire for his newest charity video where he helped 1000 deaf people hear again.

Over the last few years, MrBeast has taken over YouTube with his increasingly-wild videos, as he’s given fans and friends the opportunities to star in them and win some big money and prizes.

The charitable side of his videos is something he’s been increasingly tapping into, launching his Beast Philanthropy charity that uses the money made by his other YouTube channels to be able to help others.

Though, the YouTuber has come under fire for some of the charity-focused videos he’s made, with many claiming it’s not really charity if he’s making it so public despite the fact he’s helping some really worthy causes.

Elon Musk defends MrBeast’s charity video

The YouTuber’s newest charitable video – where he helps 1000 deaf people with their hearing – has been criticized because of the thumbnail.

“This is nice and all, but why does Mr. Beast’s thumbnail editor feel the need to have his hand clutching a child’s shoulder as he grins ominously behind them???” quizzed one critic.

As that criticism got a bit more widespread, Elon Musk even stepped in to defend the YouTube star. “People definitely shouldn’t be attacked for doing good. Is it really just a question of money to restore hearing?” the Twitter owner tweeted.

“I’m always looking (for) ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one. It is very hard to donate money if you about it doing actual good, not merely the appearance of it.”

Fans of the YouTuber have also stepped in to defend him amid the criticisms, suggesting they don’t really make any sense.

Jimmy himself hasn’t said anything, but he did when his video about providing shoes did come under fire. So, we’ll have to wait and see if he says anything this time.