Ethan Klein slams “moron” xQc for criticizing FaZe signing Grace Van Dien

Ethan Klein of the H3H3 podcast called Twitch star xQc a “moron” for criticizing FaZe Clan after adding Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien to their ranks last month.

Grace Van Dien’s induction into FaZe Clan last month caused quite a stir, especially among the esport and entertainment org’s senior members.

Chief among these was FaZe Rain, who made no bones about his distaste for FaZe’s recent business decisions after going public on the stock market. He turned his ire with the group on Grace, resulting in a viral feud between the two stars that has left her status with FaZe up in the air.

Other influencers have also commented on the ongoing situation, including the likes of Twitch streamers Asmongold and Disguised Toast, who staunchly stood up for Van Dien while she received death threats as a result of the drama surrounding her addition to FaZe.

FaZe Clan Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien was inducted into FaZe Clan in May 2023 – much to the ire of the org's senior members.

However, not every streamer was on her side. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, one of Twitch’s most-subscribed broadcasters, notably criticized FaZe’s statement that the group wanted “more women” in their ranks.

“People need to stop doing this ‘we need more women in esports’,” he said during a live stream. “Bro, if people paid attention, there’s a bunch of deserving women that can get picked up, because they deserve it.”

Nearly a week later, Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast had some harsh words for xQc due to his take on the FaZe situation, calling the streamer a “moron” for not keeping that same energy when FaZe signed famous rapper Snoop Dogg to its board of directors back in 2022.

“He’s such a f*cking idiot,” Klein said. “Where was your outrage when Snoop Dogg got signed to FaZe? Was Snoop Dogg a pro gamer? Oh no, he’s a f*ckin’ guy, so you don’t care.”

“Here’s the truth: There’s like, zero women in FaZe,” Klein continued. “And diversity has proven time and time again that diversity of background, identity, [and] gender breeds creativity and propels ideas forward. If it’s just a bunch of 20-year-old, basement-dwelling misogynist freakazoids, then guess what? You’re gonna have a company that’s worth 10 cents on the stock market.”

“You gotta have more than just dudes. Even if you think she’s not that cool, or even, God forbid, you think she’s just mid. I get it. ‘We don’t wanna see or work with women who aren’t ten outta tens,'” he said sarcastically.

xQc has yet to levy a public response to Klein’s latest comments, which come on the heels of another major development in the Rain vs Grace feud after the FaZe ‘OG’ leaked his private Discord messages with the actress prior to their viral video last month.