Asmongold backs up Grace Van Dien amid FaZe Rain backlash

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold is openly supporting Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien after her joining with FaZe Clan sparked backlash among the group’s OG members.

Grace Van Dien is best known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4 — but she’s branching out from her career as an actress to become a top-tier streamer, instead.

After revealing that she was sexually harassed by a producer for a movie project, she made the decision to focus on streaming and later signed with gaming and entertainment organization FaZe Clan on May 25, 2023 as a content creator.

Grace’s inclusion in the group instantly sparked backlash from other members of FaZe’s team, particularly longtime member and co-founder FaZe Rain. Rain actually spoiled Grace’s addition to the org on Twitter before the news went public, and later called her inclusion a “political move.”

Rain also put Grace on blast for not knowing what “trickshotting” is, something FaZe was known for before it became the massive esports group it is today. He then levied several personal insults toward the actress, saying she made Stranger Things her “entire personality” and called her “excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

Hitting back at Rain’s comments, Grace made mention of his previous drug addiction in a now-deleted Twitch stream addressing the drama. “I know that’s what you’re kinda known for, but I know you, Rain, as the person who almost overdosed on a live stream, and I know that you’re better now and I’m really proud of you for that. I am, because I grew up with a mom who was heavily into drugs.”

Grace’s particular mention of this difficult facet of Rain’s life sparked outrage among FaZe’s fanbase, causing her to come under fire online.

Asmongold sticks up for Grace Van Dien after FaZe Rain hurls insults toward actress

While many are critical of her comments on the subject, Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft star Asmongold is showing his support for the actress and is backing up her response.

“So, this is my perspective on this,” he said after watching Grace’s response during a live broadcast amid the ongoing drama. “I believe in self-defense. And if he wants to call her ‘mid,’ and then she makes fun of him for almost overdosing on a stream, I think that’s totally fine.”

“He shouldn’t have said that and made it personal. I’ll take the high road. I’ll stay on the high road, it’s no problem. But if you take the low road, I’ll meet you there.”

Asmon isn’t the only major streamer siding with Grace, either, as Disguised Toast also openly supported the actress in a stream where he made no bones about calling out the group’s OG members for taking issue with Grace becoming part of the team.