Hasan blasts “loser” FaZe Rain for remarks about Grace Van Dien

Twitch star Hasan wasted no time criticizing “loser” FaZe Rain for his biting comments toward Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien after she joined the team.

Esports and entertainment group FaZe Clan is undergoing a time of turmoil as many of its founding members are lashing out at the organization for its recent business decisions.

Things turned up a notch after the team announced it had signed Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien as a streamer on May 25 — something that prompted a particularly outraged reaction from co-founder Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat.

On top of leaking her addition to the org’s roster several days early, he went on to make several eye-popping remarks toward the actress after she hit back at him for saying she’d “made Stranger Things her entire personality.”

Most notably, Rain hit out at Grace for not knowing what “trickshotting” was before throwing some personal insults her way, calling the actress “excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

Grace hit back at his remarks by mentioning Rain’s previous struggle with drug addiction — a comment that many critics called a “low blow,” resulting in even more backlash against the org’s newest member.

However, several other prominent names in the gaming space have spoken out in support of Grace, with Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan being just the latest of these.

During a May 29 broadcast, Hasan decided to react to the ongoing situation, notably calling Rain a “loser” for his “cringe” remarks toward Grace (as well as his apparent support for inflammatory online figure Andrew Tate).

“What kind of f*ckin’ dork s*ht is this?” he blasted, mocking Rain’s complaints about Grace not knowing what a trickshot was. “It’s 2023, dog! What the f*ck are you talking about trick shots, dumb*ss? Who the f*ck cares!”

“I’m all in support of you trying to turn around and trying to get control of this brand, okay? But what the f*ck are you doing? …perhaps this is precisely the reason why you f*ckin’ lost control of the brand to begin with, because a bunch of you unhinged weirdos behave this way.”

He also discovered that Rain had blocked him on Twitter before he even reacted to the drama, causing him to openly laugh that he’d been “pre-blocked.”

Hasan is just the latest streamer to speak out in support of Grace, following comments from Disguised Toast and Asmongold who also openly backed the actress as she faces criticism in the wake of her addition to FaZe.