Disguised Toast slams FaZe OGs amid Grace Van Dien drama

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has hit out at the FaZe Clan ‘OG’ members, following uproar from members and the community with the organization’s latest recruit, Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien.

From what started out as a group of teenagers quickscoping in Call of Duty, FaZe Clan is one of the biggest and most notable gaming organizations in the world.

Over the last decade, FaZe has transformed into an organization that was once valued at $1 billion and is now even a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange.

However, the road to the top certainly hasn’t been smooth, with prominent members such as Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat being one of many to speak out recently — criticizing the company for the direction it’s heading in.

Furthermore, the organization has recently faced major backlash from its fans and “OG” members after Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien joined the streaming roster on May 25. However, Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has jumped to her defense, hitting back at the critics.

Disguised Toast backs Grace after FaZe backlash

During the beginning of Toast’s May 28 broadcast, the 31-year-old hit out at the FaZe Clan “OGs” — condemning them for the wave of hate sent towards the organization’s latest recruit.

“It’s very sad to see the kinda hate she’s receiving from FaZe,” he said. “Like with the FaZe quote on quote OGs. I get that it definitely sucks to see something you care about like your org become something that you don’t necessarily agree with, but you also signed the contracts, you also were a part of FaZe when this transition was happening.”

The Twitch star continued, calling FaZe members out for “shilling” and “scamming” fans with crypto coins. “You guys were also a part of FaZe when you were shilling crypto coins, and suddenly it’s too far when you guys sign quote on quote the girl from Stranger Things.”

He added: “Scamming kids with crypto coins, yeah whatever, signing Grace, ‘oh this isn’t the FaZe I know’ like bro, it’s not an overnight thing.”

The crypto coins situation Toast is referring to was the Save the Kids coin controversy, which resulted in a number of members of FaZe being kicked or suspended.

Earlier this year, FaZe Clan were served a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq stock exchange, warning them the company could be delisted if they fail to recover their share price to over $1 and remain at that price for 10 consecutive trading days before September 19, 2023.

While the organization appears to be making a slow recovery over the latest 30 days, the value of their stock sits at just $0.55 USD.