Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan Board of Directors

Legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg has officially joined FaZe Clan. In a March 7 announcement, the esports and gaming organization revealed that Snoop is a new talent member and is joining their Board of Directors.

As many gaming fans noticed, Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus Jr. was wearing a FaZe Clan chain during his performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. It turns out that wasn’t just a fashion statement, as 17-time Grammy-nominated artist is now officially joining FaZe.

In a press release, FaZe Clan revealed that Snoop will become one of the company’s directors following their merger with BRPM – which will lead to FaZe becoming a publicly traded company around Spring 2022.

Snoop, himself, announced his membership as well. In a March 7 tweet, the celebrated artist, personality, and entrepreneur shared a video with a simple caption: “Joined FaZe Clan.”

Snoop Dogg officially joins FaZe Clan: “FaZe Snoop”

According to the PR briefing, Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus is the one that brought this partnership to life.

Snoop referenced that relationship in the announcement: “It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors … The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

Thus far, there have already been glimpses of the synergies between Snoop and FaZe. Aside from obvious interests in the entertainment and streaming spaces (where Snoop’s Twitch endeavors are widely known), there is also a community outreach component.

FaZe ran a charity flag football game ahead of the Super Bowl, with $25,000 donated to Snoop’s Youth Football League. The org also announced that, in partnership with Snoop, they will be launching a “community outreach program centered around charitable activities that support youth.”