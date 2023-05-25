FaZe adds Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien to their streamer roster

FaZe Clan is adding a major celebrity to their roster of top-tier streamers, welcoming Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien as their latest content creator.

Stranger Things fans might recognize Grace Van Dien from her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, where she debuted as one of the most beloved characters in the show in spite of her short-lived role.

However, she’s since taken a step back from acting, expressing that she prefers to stream on Twitch with friends like Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more.

Van Dien loves to play Valorant under the name ‘Bluefille’ on Twitch, where she’s racked up an impressive audience of over 325 followers (and over 6.2 million combined across multiple platforms).

FaZe Clan Grace Van Dien is best known for her role in Stranger Things Season 4.

Now, she’s making even bigger moves in the streaming space by officially signing with esports and online entertainment group FaZe Clan.

Grace Van Dien signs with FaZe Clan in major streaming acquisition

On May 25, FaZe announced that it had officially signed Van Dien to its ranks, marking yet another major celebrity acquisition for the group who has worked with the likes of rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty.

According to a press release, her content will continue to be focused around playing Valorant with her friends. However, she will also create vlogs detailing the activities of her daily life, as well as being on film sets.

FaZe Clan Grace Van Dien is the latest celebrity to link up with FaZe Clan.

“Grace is breaking down barriers and paving the way for more women in gaming, but what we love most about her is that she’s not afraid to be herself,” FaZe said in a press release.

“She’s unapologetically cool and confident, and she’s inspiring women everywhere to do the same.”

This is just the latest big move for FaZe following their partnership with Porsche earlier this year.