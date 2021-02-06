Logo
Entertainment

Dream’s song ‘Roadtrip’ debuts on Spotify chart as streaming figures revealed

Published: 6/Feb/2021 18:01

by Luke Edwards
dream x spotify roadtrip
Dream/Unsplash - Matt Duncan

Share

Dream Spotify

As a gigantic Minecraft Twitch streamer and leader of the game’s biggest SMP, Dream has expanded his horizons into the world of music. His debut single, Roadtrip, has debuted at #67 on the US Spotify chart.

Very few content creators enjoyed a surge in popularity in 2020 quite like Dream. Capitalizing on the success of his Minecraft Manhunt series, he created the Dream SMP: a survival multiplayer map that has seen some of Twitch and YouTube’s biggest stars battle it out on one Minecraft server.

Since then, he’s become an icon of internet culture. The absence of knowledge of what he looks like is one of the biggest mysteries, to the point his fan-dubbed ‘neck reveal’ became one of the weirdest trends of 2021.

Dream looked to capitalize on his newfound popularity by releasing his first music single, “Roadtrip.” As well as going viral on YouTube, it debuted on Spotify, and has completely exploded.

Released on Friday 5 February, Dream’s first single, Roadtrip, which was created in collaboration with PmBata, dropped on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. A day later, it debuted on the Spotify US charts at #67, with 375,000 streams.

Its success wasn’t limited to the United States, however. PmBata revealed the single had reached 2.81million streams worldwide, with over 300k unique listeners. Pretty impressive stuff.

The song has, as expected, blown up on YouTube too, with over 2.3 million views at the time of writing, in only a few days.

One fan even made a playlist consisting of just Roadtrip 125 times over. With fans as dedicated as this, it’s easy to see how this song has accumulated so many streams.

Who knows how far this song will end up rising in the charts, but there’s little to suggest it couldn’t reach the upper echelons. While it’s naturally hyped up because it’s Dream, the song itself is actually pretty catchy and also short – making it easy to relisten to.

Whether this will be a one-off, or if Dream will go on to produce more music alongside his Minecraft content is also unclear. But with the success he’s seeing so far, who knows what the future will bring.

His fellow content creator, Corpse Husband, also makes music, although he has been critical of Spotify for not featuring his music in playlists.

Entertainment

xQc roasts people holding GameStop stock after massive drop

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:51

by Connor Bennett
xQc side-by-side with a GameStop store
Twitch: xQc/WikiMedia Commons

Share

gamestop xQc

Twitch Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel took a few shots at those people who have held on to their GameStop stock instead of selling when the price was almost near its peak. 

For days, the GameStop stock craziness has taken over the internet – with many piling on and hoping to make some cash.

Others have held on, trying to make a point about what the power of a group can do to the markets, instead of it just being left in the hands of Wall Street and Hedge Funds. 

The price, in the last few days, has tanked – with many losing money, and others missing out on a massive payday. Though, it also gave xQc a chance to take some shots at them for not bailing when the time came. 

GameStop shopfront amid the WallStreetBets $GME "to the moon" saga.
Facebook: GameStop
The GameStop stock drama has taken over the Internet.

Kicking off his February 4 stream, the Canadian was chatting with his viewers when one asked for his thoughts on the drop off of GameStop stock.

“I don’t want to be an advice andy or in hindsight, even though I know nothing about stocks, I told you exactly what would happen and it happened,” xQc said. “I think it was very foreseeable. People kept saying yeah but it’s going to the moon, yep yeah but it’s squeezing, yeah but Friday, yeah but Monday, yeah but this and that, and they kept having an excuse. Like dude, come on man.”

The Twitch star pulled up the price of the stock too, to show the huge drop-off and further hammer home his point. “Dude, this is no joke man. At the beginning of the stream on the 27th, when it was at $280, I said if I were you, and it’s not advice, I would not hold overnight,” he added. 

Pointing to its price, which was then just over $53, xQc admitted it could go up a little, but still used as a way to mock holders. 

“This could go up a little bit, and here’s why,” he said, before punching the back of his head and taking on a silly, Caveman-like voice. “Buy the dip! Buy the dip! And then, they’re going to buy the dip a little bit and it’s going to crash even more dude. Yep, it is what it is.”

xQc added that he understood that the price had tanked because of what had happened with the stock being unable to be bought on certain platforms – he even tweeted about it when the controversy happened.

Though, he continued to say it is what it is, and that investors should have made out like bandits when the time was right.