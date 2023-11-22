Dream responds to “grooming” allegations after videos surface

Popular streamer Dream has taken to X/Twitter to respond to allegations of grooming after screenshots of a Snapchat encounter were shared by an anonymous account claiming that he had groomed a minor.

Popular content creator, streamer, and occasional musician, Dream, best known for his Minecraft work, was accused of grooming a minor back in 2022 when a Twitter user claimed the creator flirted with her using a burner account when she was 17.

On November 20, 2023, a new grooming allegation was aimed towards the YouTuber after an anonymous X/Twitter account by the name of Burner 22 posted videos and screenshots of messages from a Snapchat user named “Dream Dream”.

As the messages are opened on the videos, a black screen can be seen with audio of someone moaning. The snaps also included short, explicit messages from the “Dream Dream” Snapchat user.

Going with the video, the tweet read: “I was informed none of the videos in the previously posted messages contain any form of CSEM and they have been sent to me under an anonymous source. **I was given permission to post these**

“I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt it was Dreams Snapchat account.”

Dream response to “grooming” allegations after anonymous tweet

Instagram: dreamwastaken

In response to the anonymous tweet, Dream took to X/Twitter on November 21 to tell his side of the story. He started his message by saying he’d been assaulted and lied about by a drunk voice actor.

“Then a burner account posted a secondhand claim, telling stories for a ‘victim’ that doesn’t agree or even know what’s going on. This is people’s lives, I’m begging you to listen to what I have to say and watch my video when it’s out, it’s not this week’s joke.

“It’s not just ‘haha Minecraft YouTuber is a pedo’, or ‘haha cringe speed run guy got beat up by Gumball!’ it’s incredibly serious and impacts so many lives, my friends, my family, my employees, and all actual victims of abuse, physical & sexual. This is terrible and not ‘haha dream moan audio just dropped’.”

He continued to say: “I’m not a pedo, I didn’t groom anyone, and what’s being spread in this particular instance is black and white, and I will lay everything out in my video. Including the situation with me being assaulted, and other situations that are incredibly serious.”

He ended the tweet by saying he would post a video on YouTube and that this was just a “temporary statement” and urged fans to “withhold judgment” until they’ve watched his video.