YouTuber Dream's new song "Roadtrip" sparks viral support from fans - Dexerto

When it comes to YouTubers, few have trended on Twitter as often and in such a short timeframe as ‘Dream,’ a popular Minecraft content creator whose new song is finding him on the top of social media stardom, yet again.

‘Dream’ is the name of a YouTube star who found incredible success throughout 2020. In just one year, the Minecraft-centric personality managed to gain a whopping 14 million subscribers — an unheard of growth spurt, outside of PewDiePie’s infamous battle with T-Series.

Dream, much like fellow YouTuber Corpse Husband, has never shown his face to fans. Instead, the influencer uses a cartoonish avatar and eschews face cams in his videos, lending an aura of mystery around his content and online presence.

This may be part of why he is so popular, with the YouTuber having topped Twitter’s trending page multiple times in the past few months as fans flock to the platform to show their support.

Now, he’s trending on Twitter once again — this time after releasing his first original song alongside rapper and songwriter PmBata, titled “Roadtrip.”

The song itself isn’t half-bad; the thought-provoking, catchy tune compares his memories to a 20-hour road trip in an “old van down the East Coast.” Much like Dixie D’Amelio’s “One Whole Day,” this is a song that will get stuck in your head, whether you want it to or not.

Unsurprisingly, Dream’s fanbase quickly took their support to social media and flooded the site with the hashtag #THANKYOUDREAM, thanking the gaming-centric YouTuber for bravely stepping out into the music biz.

“IS THIS FUCKING REAL?” one excited fan tweeted. “MY MINECRAFT YOUTUBER STREAMER RELEASING FIRE ASS MUSIC?? OH MY GOD IM A FUCKING DREAM STAN AND I PROUD.”

IS THIS FUCKING REAL MY MINECRAFT YOUTUBER STREAMER RELEASING FIRE ASS MUSIC?? OH MY GOD IM A FUCKING DREAM STAN AND I PROUD #ROADTRIP #THANKYOUDREAM pic.twitter.com/pklFWMUeu4 — lax¹⁷ ♡︎ (@thevlogwasajoke) February 4, 2021

“I’m so proud of him,” another said. “This took a lot of guts to put out, especially since it’s not his usual content, and I’m really happy to see that everyone loves it, including me. The song is really beautiful and you can bet i’m gonna have it on repeat for the next month.”

i'm so proud of him. this took a lot of guts to put out, especially since it's not his usual content and i'm really happy to see that everyone loves it, including me. the song is really beautiful and u can bet i'm gonna have it on repeat for the next month 🙂 #ThankYouDream pic.twitter.com/cdA2Syadkb — petra🗻 (@PETRAPH0BIC) February 4, 2021

Three hours after premiering, the song has 300,000 views and counting on Dream’s official YouTube channel. It looks like his first musical venture has been a resounding success, and we can’t wait to see what more songs he has in store for the future!