YouTuber Dream's new song "Roadtrip" sparks viral support from fans - Dexerto

YouTuber Dream’s new song “Roadtrip” sparks viral support from fans

Published: 4/Feb/2021 22:24

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: dreamwastaken / YouTube: Dream / Unsplash.com: David Becker, @beckerworks

Dream

When it comes to YouTubers, few have trended on Twitter as often and in such a short timeframe as ‘Dream,’ a popular Minecraft content creator whose new song is finding him on the top of social media stardom, yet again.

‘Dream’ is the name of a YouTube star who found incredible success throughout 2020. In just one year, the Minecraft-centric personality managed to gain a whopping 14 million subscribers — an unheard of growth spurt, outside of PewDiePie’s infamous battle with T-Series.

Dream, much like fellow YouTuber Corpse Husband, has never shown his face to fans. Instead, the influencer uses a cartoonish avatar and eschews face cams in his videos, lending an aura of mystery around his content and online presence.

This may be part of why he is so popular, with the YouTuber having topped Twitter’s trending page multiple times in the past few months as fans flock to the platform to show their support.

Who needs a face when you have a lot of fans?

Now, he’s trending on Twitter once again — this time after releasing his first original song alongside rapper and songwriter PmBata, titled “Roadtrip.”

The song itself isn’t half-bad; the thought-provoking, catchy tune compares his memories to a 20-hour road trip in an “old van down the East Coast.” Much like Dixie D’Amelio’s “One Whole Day,” this is a song that will get stuck in your head, whether you want it to or not.

Unsurprisingly, Dream’s fanbase quickly took their support to social media and flooded the site with the hashtag #THANKYOUDREAM, thanking the gaming-centric YouTuber for bravely stepping out into the music biz.

“IS THIS FUCKING REAL?” one excited fan tweeted. “MY MINECRAFT YOUTUBER STREAMER RELEASING FIRE ASS MUSIC?? OH MY GOD IM A FUCKING DREAM STAN AND I PROUD.”

“I’m so proud of him,” another said. “This took a lot of guts to put out, especially since it’s not his usual content, and I’m really happy to see that everyone loves it, including me. The song is really beautiful and you can bet i’m gonna have it on repeat for the next month.”

Three hours after premiering, the song has 300,000 views and counting on Dream’s official YouTube channel. It looks like his first musical venture has been a resounding success, and we can’t wait to see what more songs he has in store for the future!

PewDiePie responds to accusations of “cashing in” on VTuber trend

Published: 4/Feb/2021 20:58

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has finally responded to the outrage sparked by his recent VTuber switch, with many in the community accusing him of “profiting” from a trend that dedicated indie creators have built up over the years.

PewDiePie returned from his extended break with a surprising change: He’s no longer showing his face, instead opting to become a ‘VTuber’ by using a stylized avatar in his place.

VTubers (short for “virtual YouTubers”) have been around for quite some time. Generally, these content creators use custom, anime-style avatars instead of showing their face online. A good number of VTubers have become wildly popular as a result, including the likes of Japan’s Kizuna Ai and American VTuber Projekt Melody.

It seems that PewDiePie’s addition to the mix has not been well-received, though, with many in the VTuber fandom and even fellow VTubers themselves hitting out at the platform’s most-subscribed independent creator for “hopping on a bandwagon.”

PewDiePie’s decision to use virtual avatars has sparked debate among the VTuber community.

While this isn’t the first time popular creators have been blasted for joining the hype (see the outrage against Pokimane’s decision to do the same), PewDiePie instantly became the brunt of incredible ire from the community — and he’s finally reacted to the hate.

In a February 4 YouTube video, Kjellberg admitted that he is actually losing money over his decision to withhold his face from videos, rather than “cashing in” on the trend as some believe.

“Where’s the money?” he laughed. “Where’s the VTuber money I was promised? This is bullshit! If anything, I just pissed off brands, because I was supposed to do brand deals, and they were like, ‘Well, you need to show your face.’ If anything, I lose money for this.”

“No matter what, you’re always going to have dumb people online,” he continued. “This is the problem with the internet, in general — people throwing their opinions out there. Your opinion don’t matter!”

That’s not all; he even admitted that he didn’t intend to become a VTuber full-time as many fans and critics believed, and had actually begun the whole charade as a joke (which explains why he hasn’t gone all-out on an extremely detailed avatar).

There’s no telling how long PewDiePie will keep up his faceless videos, but it doesn’t look like he’s bothered by all the backlash coming his way, regardless.