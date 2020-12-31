What is the Dream SMP? Minecraft server featuring Quackity, TommyInnit, & more - Dexerto

The Dream SMP Minecraft server has become a hot topic on social media recently, with fans getting sucked into the detailed plot and hilarious antics with the host of popular streamers that frequent the server. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dream SMP.

What does SMP mean?

Viewers may be finding that the acronym ‘SMP’ is popping up in the titles of many of their favorite Minecraft creators’ videos. SMP stands for Survival Multiplayer and refers to a server on Minecraft that is set to survival mode, with the focus not on solo play but instead playing with a group of other people. YouTuber Dream’s SMP is just one example of this server style.

What is the Dream SMP?

Dream is a YouTuber with over 15 million subscribers – 14 million of those gained within just one year – who is known primarily for his Minecraft content on YouTube along with his speedrun records.

The Dream SMP was a server started by Dream himself back in April of 2020, that originally began as a simple ‘just for fun’ game, but quickly turned into a roleplay heavy server with some surprisingly complex lore.

The SMP has swelled in popularity thanks to the increasing following of the streamers who participate in the server, and things relating to the server will regularly trend on Twitter, with the buzz around the developing plotline getting stronger and stronger.

Dream SMP’s plot is by no means simple, and over the course of the server’s several months of activity, factions have been formed, several wars have occurred, along with the presence of dictatorships, revolutions, and more.

While the server now has many named locations, two that are perhaps the most significant are the Dream SMP faction along with L’Manberg. Originally, every area of the map was considered to be a part of the Greater Dream SMP faction, but after the war for the independence of L’Manberg fronted by YouTuber Wilbur Soot, a war began which ultimately led to the factions being separated.

Who are the members of the Dream SMP?

Many people have made an appearance in the Dream SMP server, even including Mr Beast who dropped into the server to hide $100,000 worth of gift cards as a prize.

However, there are a set selection of people who are considered to be official members, and who function essentially as characters within the world. These creators are as follows:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

TommyInnit

Quackity

KarlJacobs

Technoblade

Callahan

awesamdude

Tubbo

ItsAlyssa

Ponk

BadBoyHalo

Punz

Fundy

Purpled

Wilbur Soot

Jschlatt

Skeppy

Efet

JackManifoldTV

Nihachu

HBomb94

Antfrost

Ph1LzA

ConnorEatsPants

CaptainPuffy

Vikkstar123

LazarBeam

Ranboo

Where to watch the Dream SMP?

Thanks to the sheer volume of creators participating in the SMP, viewers will be either relieved or overwhelmed to know that going to most of the above creator’s respective YouTube and Twitch channels will reveal a wealth of Dream SMP content.

With so many story branches and different sides to every plot point, it’s worth checking out a variety of different creators to get all angles of the world, but some popular places to catch up on SMP related content are TommyInnit and GeorgeNotFound‘s YouTube channels, and the first 34 episodes of the Dream Team streams up to August 1, 2020, can be watched in order with this playlist.

Is the Dream SMP scripted?

The complexity of the plot and lore has got many viewers wondering how the story came to be so detailed, and whether it is scripted. The answer is that the overall plot points get mapped out, with individual arcs being loosely plotted in advance. However, the story is pushed forward via improv from the participating streamers.

YouTuber Wilbur Soot served as a primary writer for the L’Manberg revolution arc and revealed at the end of that story that he would be stepping down as lead writer to focus on personal projects.

There have been several moments where the script has gone wrong live on stream, leading to the creators breaking character. One such incident included a moment where, in an attempt to blow up Tommy’s secret chests, Dream accidentally blew himself up, leading the pair to crack up and proclaim “guys, that wasn’t in the script!”

Due to the nature of the extended roleplay format, many creators have essentially taken on characters as part of the plot, and Wilbur even illustrated in a Reddit post how he believed each of the characters would be placed on a Dungeons and Dragons style alignment chart.

How does canon death work in the Dream SMP?

The Dream SMP server itself is a regular survival Minecraft server. This means that just as with a normal game, anyone who dies will be resurrected.

However, as the contents of Dream SMP now rely heavily on the storytelling and roleplaying aspects, death has had to be legitimized in a more permanent form. This has led to a system developed by the writers in which every character has a total of three ‘canon deaths.’

A canon death refers to a death of a player that is part of the overall story, i.e. not just an accidental death from falling, or as a joke. A canon death has a legitimate bearing on the plot, and each player has a total of three canon lives before they are considered dead within the story.

As the Dream SMP story is only getting more interesting, and fascination with this surprisingly complex Minecraft world is growing, there is no doubt heaps more content to come from Dream and his team of Minecraft streamers, and fans are waiting in anticipation of what could possibly happen next.