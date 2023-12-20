Dream apologizes to Pokimane over faked DM’s trashing “simp” fans

Dream has apologized to Pokimane after published faked DMs with her in his latest YouTube video, wherein he made her appear to mock her fans for being “simps.”

Popular Minecraft creator Dream uploaded an 80-minute-long YouTube video on December 19, in which he addressed multiple controversies that have cropped up over the course of his career.

The most serious of these controversies involved allegations of grooming young fans. Dream denied these allegations, and to prove a point about how easy it can be to fabricate evidence like text messages, decided to “expose” some high-profile creators with faked DMs.

Article continues after ad

Dream settled on popular streamers xQc and Pokimane. Using free software, Dream claimed that it only took him “ten minutes” to create fake DMs from them, urging his fans to be cautious online.

Article continues after ad

Dream’s fake messages with Pokimane go viral

However, Dream didn’t mention that these messages were fake before he introduced them in his video, fooling quite a few people before they realized what was actually going on.

In the messages from Pokimane, Dream made the Twitch star look like she was directly insulting her fans, saying, “They’re just some stupid cookies I repackaged and am selling at like 10x the price but my fans are stupid AF, so they’ll buy them anyway.”

Article continues after ad

“They taste pretty good at least. Time to get rich off of stupid little girls and simps again,” the message continued.

(Topic begins at 1:18:20)

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pokimane responds after Dream fakes DMs of her trashing fans

A day later, Pokimane responded to the ordeal, revealing that she’d been out camping and came back to civilization to the internet exploding over fake messages of her bashing her fans.

“I’m out camping and come home to find out… Dream is faking dms of me? Lmaoo, what?” she wrote in a post on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

On Instagram, Poki shared a video of the campsite she’d been at for the past two days on her stories, confirming that she’d really been away from the internet at the time Dream’s viral video was uploaded.

Dream apologizes to Pokimane over faked DM drama

Dream later apologized for the ordeal in a response to Pokimane’s post, saying he thought people wouldn’t believe it due to the outrageous nature of the faked DMs.

Article continues after ad

“Sorry Poki, people will believe anything,” he wrote. “Knowing you and your character, I thought it was so ridiculously fake that no one could remotely believe it, but Twitter surprises me every day and makes the point for me. Gonna go enjoy some of your cookies now.”

Article continues after ad

“Appreciate ya clearing things up, it really is insane the things people will believe lmao,” she replied. “…the xQc Dms were real though, right??”

Poki isn’t the only YouTuber named in Dream’s video who’s reacted to the situation. xQc also shared his response to Dream’s faked flirty messages with him and appeared to find humor in the entire thing, joking that, “When the girls stop responding, I realize that there’s still the guys left.”

Article continues after ad