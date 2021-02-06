Logo
Joe Rogan reveals he convinced Spotify to keep JRE podcast on video

Published: 6/Feb/2021 6:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Joe Rogan Elon Musk Join
The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has explained how he convinced Spotify to offer a video platform for his podcast, instead of turning it into an audio-only broadcast, by referring to the iconic moment when Elon Musk smoked weed.

Joe Rogan’s podcast has produced many iconic moments in recent years. We’ve seen everything from him defend Kanye West from people who call him crazy to making his desk wider in fear of an energized Mike Tyson.

Still, nothing compares to the time Elon Musk smoked a joint on the podcast. During his first appearance in Episode #1169, it was an unexpected but pleasant surprise to fans.

However, it seems like the iconic moment played an important role in the negotiations with Spotify. In Episode #1607, Joe explained how Spotify originally wanted only to include audio recordings of his podcast. But then he and his manager convinced them to include video by referring to the moment Elon Musk smoked weed.

“They created video because of the conversation we had about this podcast,” he said. “They wanted the podcast to be audio-only. And my manager was like, think about the Elon Musk moment when Elon Musk was smoking weed. That was a viral moment that only happens with video.”

“I remember I was at the airport… and I’m looking at this CNN monitor, and it shows Elon smoking weed on my podcast,” he said. “And I’m like, oh no! I was like, what have I done?”

“But those moments, those crazy viral moments, they don’t exist without video,” he added. “And my manager said that to Spotify, and Spotify was like, you’re right, and then they started working on the video platform.”

The relevant part of the podcast happens between 169:40 and 170:32.

It’s not just the viral moments that happen on the set. It’s also the studio itself. Given Joe Rogan built a new one back in September 2020, he’d want to show it off on camera.

Joe’s podcast became a Spotify exclusive after he signed a multi-million dollar deal. Some fans aren’t convinced it was the right move even though he is adamant that he had a good reason to make the switch.

Either way, they’ll be relieved to know that Spotify listened to Joe’s suggestion in this instance. They can thank Elon Musk for deciding to take a puff from the joint.

Griffin Johnson claims TikTok stars need drama to ‘stay relevant’

Published: 6/Feb/2021 4:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Griffin Johnson tiktok drama
Instagram: Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson revealed that TikTok influencers, including himself, often embrace drama because people feed on it, which benefits them and keeps them relevant in the long run.

TikTok influencers and drama often go hand in hand. There have been many feuds over the years, including one between Bryce Hall and Dave Portnoy that reached new heights in 2021.

But while feuds and dramas aren’t all sunshine and rainbows, Griffin Johnson explained that it’s an inevitable part of the game. He also said that if you play your cards right, it can be beneficial.

Griffin Johnson speaks to the camera.
YouTube: Griffin Johnson
Griffin Johnson was open and honest about the “business side” of TikTok drama.

In an interview with Newsweek, Griffin was asked about drama between TikTok influencers. He confessed that he doesn’t avoid TikTok drama. Instead, he embraces it because it helps him and other influencers stay relevant, which is all a part of the business.

“I actually don’t avoid the drama,” he said. “I used to try, but it just got to a point when I got to a certain amount of followers that it was just inevitable. Everything you do is tracked so closely, and not only that, but people feed on the drama.”

“So if you don’t stay in it a little bit, then you don’t keep your name relevant,” he added.

“It keeps your name up on the top of the charts and in people’s mouths, and that keeps them thinking about you. So now I just make jokes out of it. Like, I don’t care at all. I used to care, and it used to bother me, but now it’s just like, whatever, another day.”

Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
Sway House
Griffin Johnson isn’t the only TikTok influencer to have benefitted from drama.

It’s no surprise that making headlines is good business for influencers, regardless of whether it’s good or bad. 

Of course, serious issues and allegations will paint them in a bad light. However, a harmless feud helps keep both parties relevant, which is mutually beneficial.