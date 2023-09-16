Dream fans go viral after proposing at Minecraft YouTuber’s first concert

Two Dream fans have gone viral after recording their proposal midway through the Minecraft content creator’s first live concert.

While Dream is best known for his Minecraft content, the social media celeb has been dipping his toes in the music industry here and there over the past few years. Now, he’s officially on tour across the United States.

Traveling from state to state throughout September, Dream just kicked things off with his very first show, what fans are calling the ‘Droncert.’ While it may not have lived up to expectations for many avid viewers, one particular moment has now gained traction online.

Two evidently diehard fans of the content creator shared a special moment part-way through the show. With one half getting down on one knee, they proposed to their partner during Dream’s performance and have since gone viral online.

“Here’s the video of the proposal at the droncert from my POV,” one of them shared online. Explaining that “Dream is what brought us together,” they found this concert to be the perfect moment to propose.

Hundreds of fellow Dream fans soon chimed in to congratulate the now-engaged pair, with hundreds of thousands more watching the moment online. Dream himself soon shared the video around on Twitter as well. “I’m crying,” they said in response to his acknowledgment.

“Say concert proposal, no one bats an eye. Say Dream concert proposal and society calls me cringe,” the other half of the couple followed up online, reacting to some of the more critical reception.

Dream’s budding music career has come into focus in 2023 thanks to the launch of his first full-fledged EP, ‘To Whoever Wants to Hear.’ Now on tour for the first time as well, it seems this is just the beginning of a new venture for the content creator are years of dabbling in the space.

Though with many clearly lashing out at the allegedly “awful” first performance, we’ll have to see if reception improves over his next few shows.

