Dream gets roasted for acoustic singing amid autotune accusations

Minecraft star Dream is getting dragged online for showing off his singing skills amid accusations that the YouTuber relies heavily on autotune for his songs.

Dream is a super-popular YouTuber and streamer in the Minecraft community, racking up over 31 million YouTube subscribers and 6.4 million Twitch followers.

Although Dream rose to fame thanks to his gaming content, he has also branched out into the music biz, releasing a handful of original songs and even an EP over the years.

Now, he’s going on tour across the United States alongside other creators like GeorgeNotFound to perform these songs for a live audience… and it doesn’t look like listeners are very impressed.

Instagram: dreamwastaken GeorgeNotFound (left) and Dream (right) are currently on tour across the US.

Dream dragged over acoustic singing amid autotune claims

About a week before his first live performance, Dream uploaded a short video of himself singing without any backtrack or instruments on TikTok.

The song Dream chose was his own track, ‘Spotlight.’ He prefaced the clip by saying he was comparing his ‘no autotune’ natural voice to the ‘autotune’ possibly used in his songs — or at least, the accusations that are going around online.

It’s a popular theory that Dream needs autotune in his songs to sound passable, and it looks like Dream’s TikTok clip was in response to these claims.

Unfortunately, viewers didn’t take well to Dream’s singing, despite the creator saying “this is my first time singing on TikTok, be nice.” (Or maybe it was him kissing the camera at the very end, who knows.)

“You said you would keep the mask ON! Not off.” one user wrote.

“I’m crying in a bad way,” another said.

“Why did I physically start crying? I feel violated bro,” yet another commented.

It’s clear that Dream’s singing didn’t go over well in this clip, which is taking social media by storm even a couple weeks after being posted… but this is far from the first time his musical talents have caught flak from fans.

The YouTuber got roasted after a clip from one of his concerts went viral on Twitter/X as users absolutely wrecked him over his and GeorgeNotFound’s “awful” performance.

