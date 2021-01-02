Dream’s Neck Reveal becomes strangest Twitter trend ever after MrBeast’s Rewind

The phrase ‘Neck Reveal’ was one of the biggest trends on Twitter on New Year’s Day, after Minecraft YouTuber Dream made an appearance in MrBeast’s YouTube rewind. But, he managed to reveal just a portion of his neck in a ‘face reveal’ prank.

Faceless YouTubers have become somewhat of a phenomenon in the past year, with intrigue surrounding creators who only reveal their voice amping up ten-fold after Corpse Husband’s explosion in popularity.

Dream is another example of a content creator who chooses not to show his face, instead he’s fronted by a simple stickman and a vibrant green color that has become iconic among his fans, and instantly recognizable.

The Minecraft YouTuber has experienced an unprecedented rise in his following, going from one million subscribers to over 15 million subscribers within the space of just a year. He continues to increase that following via his huge Minecraft SMP server which has become extraordinarily popular on social media.

Fans grew excited when Dream announced he would be “starting 2021 off with a bang,” in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind posting a video of him holding a board over his face that hinted he would do a face reveal.

let's start 2021 off with a bang… pic.twitter.com/CZXp0VoOLm — Dream (@Dream) December 31, 2020

Almost instantly the phrase “He’s Real” trended, with fans surprised to see what is presumed to be the YouTuber in the flesh for the first time.

However, there were mixed feelings when in the rewind video he took the board away to reveal a balloon with a face on it instead of his real face in a perfect prank.

Topic starts at 5:00

Instead, Dream simply revealed a section of his neck, and fans quickly started making memes out of it on Twitter, and the joke was so popular that it started trending on the site within minutes.

twitter description person writing why “NECK REVEAL” is trending pic.twitter.com/RnNJVmVTkE — josette 🍓 (@H0NKJ0SETTE) January 1, 2021

neck reveal > face reveal pic.twitter.com/ZWr2vfb5lS — kam 🥴 misses karl (@honkkam) January 1, 2021

People also wrote their own hilarious versions of the descriptions Twitter uses when a topic trends.

you are making the Twitter dude go THROUGH IT right now with the fuckin "NECK REVEAL" shit pic.twitter.com/3My2iS43Jr — cooper (@ooerscooer) January 1, 2021

Fans also started making jokes about his Nike shoes, leading Dream to comment on the bizarre reaction to his MrBeast rewind cameo.

Dream after Dream when he

doing his gag logs into Twitter

in Rewind and to see us making

logs into Twitter making fun of his

to see the Nike shoes.

reaction. pic.twitter.com/Dru9tQWfiJ — Jen (@ChaoticPersonal) January 1, 2021

me: posts a cool clip with an awesome mask you guys: WHAT ARE THOSEEEEEEEE — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 2, 2021

It may not have been the face reveal some had hoped for, but Dream fans definitely had fun with the short clip, and confused some Twitter users who may have been out of the loop in the process.

The wait for a proper Dream face reveal goes on.