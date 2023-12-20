Dream steps back from social media after responding to grooming accusations

Dream is stepping back from Twitter/X and is drawing boundaries with fans after dropping his response to grooming accusations and other incidents in a lengthy YouTube video.

Dream is a prominent influencer best known for his Minecraft content. Formerly a ‘faceless’ creator, Dream famously took off his mask in 2022 in a moment that went viral online.

That same year, Dream was hit with allegations of grooming a minor by a Twitter user named Anastasia — claims he denied in a Twitter/X post calling them “false accusations.”

The YouTuber was hit with more allegations in November 2023, when an anonymous Twitter user shared screenshots and videos from a Snapchat account named ‘Dream Dream.’ The user claimed they could “prove beyond a shadow of a doubt” that he had sent explicit messages to an underage girl.

In his response to these accusations and other drama surrounding himself, Dream said he was “working on a video responding to everything going on, and it’s my top priority as it’s incredibly serious.”

Dream addresses multiple controversies in 80-minute video

That day finally came on December 19, 2023, when Dream dropped a one hour and 22-minute-long video addressing nearly every controversy he’s been embroiled in throughout his career — including everything from his leaked childhood photo in 2021 to his infamous argument with Gumball voice actor Nicolas Cantu this November.

In the video, Dream denied any accusations of grooming minors. The YouTuber provided multiple screenshots of his conversations with those who’d spoken out, saying Anastasia’s story had many “inconsistencies” and that he’d never shown his face to her — or hardly anyone prior to his famous face reveal in 2022.

He also went over his lengthy message history with a person named ‘Amanda,’ saying he attempted to stop her from being able to message him after she continuously reached out on Instagram. “Nothing inappropriate ever happened,” Dream said of their interactions.

He went on to deny any accusations of exchanging explicit messages with Amanda or claims that he wanted to meet up with her in Orlando, saying, “None of this is true.”

After going over these accusations and other incidents, Dream laid out his boundaries with his fan base, specifically those with “unhealthy parasocial relationships.”

Dream denounced any explicit art of himself or his friends, as well as any “serious shipping” between himself and other members of the Dream SMP.

Ultimately, Dream said he just doesn’t “want anything weird” and asked fans not to “obsess” over him. The YouTuber also said that he would be taking a step back from Twitter/X following this incident, claiming he will only be using the social site “promotionally.”

Now, Dream says that someone else will be managing his account, with him personally posting “positive” things very occasionally.

Reactions to Dream’s video have been mixed, with many fans showing love to the YouTuber, while critics have called him out for failing to address other issues and plugging his merchandise in the video description, among other complaints.

Dream has also posted two additional videos on his second YouTube channel, which include a gallery of every image he’s ever posted online and an interview with the Uber driver in his viral confrontation with Nicolas Cantu.