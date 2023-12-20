Dream issues detailed response to Minecraft speedrun scandal after “rushed” first address

Dream has issued a detailed response to his Minecraft speedrun scandal, apologizing for his “rushed” rebuttal report and first apology in a new, lengthy video.

In late 2020, Dream was embroiled in a speedrunning scandal that called into question his suspicious luck in a record-setting run that, statistically, was nearly impossible with odds of 1 in 177 billion.

The allegations led to a long string of public back-and-forths between Dream and the moderators of the Minecraft speedrun category, with detailed reports being published by both sides.

The debacle led to Dream’s speedruns taken down from the category, with Dream completely distancing himself from the Minecraft speedrunning community before long.

But now, three years into the aftermath, Dream has made a detailed response to the scandal, apologizing for his bad report and responses at the time, but still holding firm that he had ‘accidentally cheated’ rather than acting maliciously.

Dream apologizes for “rushed” report to Minecraft speedrun scandal

In a lengthy video discussing the various scandals he has found himself in over the past few months, Dream addressed his Minecraft drama with some hindsight.

Dream first addressed Karl Jobst’s lengthy investigations into the scandal years prior, in which he concluded Dream did not intentionally cheat, which Dream explained he did not know the banned mod was disallowed.

“A lot of people say that it was impossible that I wouldn’t have known I was so lucky, but those people don’t realize that it was a little bit of luck over a very long period of time, and not a lot of luck at once,” he said.

Dream discusses the speedrunning scandal at the 4:24 mark below.

Despite being vindicated back then, Dream now apologized for his attitude towards the mods of the Minecraft speedrun category.

“I’m still fully responsible for my behavior towards the moderators, regardless of my intentions, and I did act like a little baby, and did cause a majority of the problems myself, so, I’m sorry.”

Dream further added that the cheating never had anything to do with his YouTube channel and content, rather it came from streamed attempts.

He also stated that the report he published with stats from an astrophysicist, which was in response to the detailed report released by the mods, was admittedly “rushed” and apologized for it.

“There were many factors as to why the report ended up being bad, partially due to public pressure and it being rushed, partially due to [the astrophysicist] not knowing as much about Minecraft as the mod team did,” Dream said.

He cleared up any misconceptions about him making up the astrophysicist, providing proof of emails he had with the astrophysicist.