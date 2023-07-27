Dream reveals ‘Everest’ song with Yung Gravy & EP release date

YouTuber Dream has revealed that he’s launching a song with Yung Gravy called ‘Everest’ and shared the release date for his debut EP.

Since taking off his mask in 2022, YouTuber Dream has been trying all types of new content in his YouTube videos as well as being the guest on various podcasts and even VidCon 2023.

He’s since put his mask on and deleted his face reveal, and quickly jumped back into making music for his fans to enjoy with “Until I End up Dead” being used to raise money for The Sarcoma Foundation in honor of Technoblade.

Dream has now revealed that his next song, ‘Everest,’ features rapper Yung Gravy and shared the release date of his debut EP coming in Fall 2023.

Shared on his main Twitter account, Dream posted a snippet of the upcoming release alongside artwork for the single.

“Everest ft. Yung Gravy’s name and likeness out this Friday,” he said.

It quickly went viral on Twitter, gaining over 2.5 million views in the process. He also revealed the name and release date of his debut EP.

“My debut drEP with 7 songs, ‘to whoever wants to hear’ is out September 1st. thank you sm to everybody who has supported me throughout this crazy journey. I love and appreciate you all way more than I can show,” he explained.

Set to release September 1, 2023, ‘To Whoever Wants to Hear’ will feature a handful of tracks from the YouTuber, likely alongside Everest and Until I End up Dead.

We’ll be sure to update you as Dream continues to release songs and, eventually, his EP in Fall 2023.

