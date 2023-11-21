BTS’ Kim Taehyung previews new solo song & fans are going crazy

BTS member Kim Taehyung took to the studio to preview a brand new solo song, and fans are losing their minds.

2023 has been a big year for Kim Taehyung. Off the success of previous songs “Winter Bear” and “Scenery,” the BTS singer issued his debut solo EP, and it’s proving to be quite the creative leap forward.

Layover features six songs of thick, R&B-laced pop hits that showcase Taehyung’s silky tenor. With his vocals front and center, he demonstrates his leading man status.

Article continues after ad

It’s only been a few months, but Taehyung is ready to bid farewell to the past and say hello to the future.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: HYBE Labels BTS’ Kim Taehyung performing in ‘Slow Dancing’ video.

A teaser for a new Kim Taehyung song has the internet going crazy

On November 21, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram Stories to tease a yet-unreleased new song. The singer can be seen spinning a velvet-smooth melody in the studio. A woman’s voice can also be heard in the harmony work. Many speculate it could very well be a duet.

Understandably, fans have been freaking out ever since the clip was posted.

Article continues after ad

“It’s definitely a masterpiece,” declared one fan.

“Why Kim Taehyung creates such a big competition among his songs to get on my top favorite list,” joked a fan, adding a crying emoji.

A fan replied, gushing, “It’s so wonderful, even if it’s heartbreaking song but still feeling extremely happy listening this.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

User TaeMic then mentioned how Taehyung “cannot do anything mid/bad,” they professed. “He always gives us beautiful and amazing songs, can’t wait for this one.”

Article continues after ad

Fans not only freaked out over the new snippet but a batch of newly released photoshoot pics, also uploaded to Taehyung’s Instagram Stories.

“THIS IS INSANE,” screamed one fan.

Another added, “OH MY GOD THIS KIM TAEHYUNG????!

“Just another day of Kim taehyung making everyone go crazy,” wrote a fan, attaching a video scrolling through their timeline.

User Otsukare echoed, “Leave it to Kim Taehyung to launch us into chaos and leave.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear whether the new song snippet will be officially released or if it’s simply a primer for Kim Taehyung’s new direction. Either way, the clip sounds promising for what’s to come. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed if the new song is a solo performance or a duet.