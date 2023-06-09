Dream puts mask back on and deletes face reveal due to “hate”

Minecraft star Dream has deleted his face reveal video and is going back to being a faceless content creator due to the “hate” he received after taking off his mask.

Dream has been one of Minecraft’s most prominent creators for years — even more so after he took off his famous mask in 2022.

Up until then, Dream refused to show his face online and relied on fan-made avatars and a mask to represent himself. However, in October 2022, the YouTube star decided to do a face reveal and took off the mask in a video that took social media by storm.

But just as there were a horde of die-hard fans and fellow creators who celebrated Dream’s long-awaited reveal, there were just as many trolls and critics who made it their mission to make fun of Dream’s appearance.

Twitter: Dream Once a faceless YouTuber, Dream showed off his mug to the internet in 2022, sparking a swath of different reactions from fans and critics.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Dream claimed that he looked forward to his face reveal and loves being a public figure… but now, he’s walking it all back.

Dream deletes all photos of himself after face reveal backlash

On June 9, Dream uploaded a YouTube video titled ‘bye, from Dream,’ where he said he’d be deleting his famous face reveal and will be going back to wearing a mask.

“I deleted my face reveal, and this is why,” he explained in the video’s caption. “After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back.”

That’s not all; he’ll also be deleting all photos of his face from social media so that he can go back to his pre-face reveal identity.

“I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my Mr Beast Video, and my Face Reveal video, ‘Hi, I’m Dream.’ I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask.”

“The same company that made the Spider-Man mask, Batman mask, and many other superheroes, made me a mask so that I can be Dream all of the time. Hide my identity, even in public, at McDonalds, or any place I need to go.”

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart to those that supported me, even though I am ugly. I appreciate you all more than you could ever know, and I will be working on my face while I’m masked again.”

Right now, it’s not certain if he’s totally serious about it, or if this change will last… especially as Dream is set to headline VidCon Anaheim later this month.