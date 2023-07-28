Amouranth reveals ‘Everest’ music video with Dream & Yung Gravy

In a video on Twitter, Amouranth revealed the existence of a music video featuring Yung Gravy and herself for Dream’s latest song release, ‘Everest.‘

Over the last few years, an increasing number of influencers have started making music, whether it’s through an official deal like Dixie D’Amelio or they stay independent and make everything themselves.

Since revealing plans to put his iconic mask back on in June 2022, Dream has started making his own music again. His first song in a while, ‘Until I End Up Dead,’ helped raise money for The Sarcoma Foundation.

Article continues after ad

His latest single, ‘Everest,’ launched on July 28, 2023, and features rapper Yung Gravy on the track. Internet star Amouranth is also a part of the release, revealing that there’s a music video for the song coming out soon.

Amouranth teases ‘Everest’ music video

In a video released on July 27, viewers can see Amouranth, Yung Gravy, and Dream lying on a bed. And the Kick star mentioned they have something special coming soon.

With fans confused, Amo revealed the next day that there is a music video coming soon. Yung Gravy quote retweeted the Twitter clip as well, sharing that ‘Everest’ has been released.

Article continues after ad

This has left fans confident that the music video they’re getting ready to release is for Dream’s latest song, although it hasn’t been explicitly stated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amouranth’s tweet states July 21 for its release, but since that day has already passed, it’s safe to say there’s been a delay for an unknown reason.

Amo recently revealed her ongoing battle with health issues, and Dream tweeted on July 28 that he was having major surgery, both of which could have caused a delay in finishing the video.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this article when the video is released, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.