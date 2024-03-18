Childish Gambino updates 3.15.20 album as Atavista: Tracklist, album cover, more

Childish Gambino announced his brand new album Atavista, which is reportedly an updated version of his 2020 album 3.15.20. Here is everything we know, including the tracklist and album cover.

It’s been four very long years since Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has released new music. On his Instagram Stories, Glover made the low-key announcement of a “new” album that is reportedly an updated version of his cryptic 2020 studio album 3.15.20 with song titles and new additions.

In October 2023, Glover spoke with Complex about why he approached 3.15.20 in such vague, uncompleted terms. “I had just lost my father, I had just had a kid, and I was going through a lot. I was having a lot of different new experiences and that’s what I expressed,” he said.

Now, it appears 2024 is the time to give the album a proper finish. The newly-announced Atavista features official cover art and actual song titles. Here is everything we know, including the tracklist and album cover.

What is the Atavista album cover?

Whereas his previous release, 3.15.20, did not have an album cover, Atavista comes with a proper visual to accompany the music.

Instagram: donaldglover Atavista album cover

What is the Atavista album tracklist?

Childish Gambino’s 3.15.20 came with 12 tracks. The updated version, however, contains only 11 and runs 55 minutes.

According to some fans, ‘Human Sacrifice,’ among others, is a new track a long time in the making. “Yall have no idea how long I’ve been waiting for this track to drop!” exclaimed one fan.

Here are the song titles:

‘Atavista’ ‘Algorhythm’ ‘Time’ ‘Psilocybae (Millenial Love)’ ‘To Be Hunted’ ‘Sweet Thang’ ‘Little Foot Big Foot’ ‘Why Go To The Party’ ‘Human Sacrifice’ ‘Violence’ ‘Final Church’

As of this writing, there is no release date set for the album.