Dr Disrespect reveals he pitched Elon Musk on Midnight Society game studio collab

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has excited fans by revealing he pitched Elon Musk on the idea of working alongside him for his game studio Midnight Society.

Dr Disrespect has been quite vocal about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and some of his decisions since becoming owner, such as the controversial verified changes.

Notably, the two-time demanded Elon “wake up” while he debated with author Stephen King back in October and suggested the South African businessman “allow face scan/retinal scan into a ‘blue check mode.’”

Now, however, Doc is teasing a new idea for Elon, revealing on Twitter that he pitched the Tesla CEO on his game studio Midnight Society. Needless to say, fans are going crazy at the possible collab as the studio develops its first game – Deadrop.

Elon Musk/Dr Disrespect Elon Musk and Dr Disrespect could actually be teaming up.

Dr Disrespect fans freak out at possible Elon Musk collab

In a Thanksgiving tweet, Doc claimed that he had pitched Midnight Society to Elon Musk while “flying on his private jet” and promised to keep fans updated.

Musk is a pretty big gamer himself, so the idea of him investing in a video game studio isn’t that farfetched of an idea.

Attached was a comical photo of Elon and the two-time being served Thanksgiving on a jet with Doc getting a full turkey while the SpaceX founder looked unhappy with his in-flight meal.

In the comments, fans voiced their excitement at the two potentially working together and what Musk could bring to the table.

“Elon & Dr Disrespect collab is something I didn’t know I needed, but I do,” one remarked.

“Finally, the Dr Disrespect x SpaceX collab we’ve all been waiting for,” another praised.

“Elon Musk fund Midnight Society yayayaya,” said another using one of Doc’s signature catchphrases.

Some users even suggested that Elon and the two-time work together on a new streaming service since Doc was infamously banned from Twitch for a reason that remains a complete mystery.

It’s not clear yet if Elon and Dr Disrespect will actually join forces, but if they do, get ready for a whole new level of violence, speed, and momentum.