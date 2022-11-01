Dr Disrespect gives Elon Musk advice over Twitter verified backlash: “Wake up Elon”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has offered some advice to Elon Musk over the rumored changes to Twitter’s verification system, and it is trademark Doc.

After his deal to buy Twitter stalled in the summer, South African business magnate Elon Musk has finally been able to get his hands on the social media platform after completing a reported $44 billion purchase.

In a bid to recoup some of that cash, there have been a few reports about supposed changes coming to Twitter, especially in the way of premium membership. That includes the ability to pay for a verified tick.

There have also been claims that currently verified accounts will lose their blue ticks unless they sign up to the premium programs. Naturally, some users aren’t too happy about that and have urged Musk to rethink things or they’ll walk away from the app.

Dr Disrespect gives Elon Musk idea over Twitter verification changes

Well, in the case of Dr Disrespect, he’s offered up some advice of his own, and it’s safe to say that it’s a trademark Doc idea.

“Let the 2x give you a thought…,” he said in response to Musk, who had posted that Twitter has “to pay the bills somehow” and not solely rely on advertisers.

The Doc continued: “Allow face scan/retinal scan into a ‘blue check mode’ similar to iPhone unlock through face scan. But in this case only while scan is active, a tweet is created alongside unique code coinciding with that instance. Lets wake up… Elon.”

Some fans suggested that it could work if Musk wants to crack down on bots and spam accounts, but others weren’t having it. “I don’t think more mass collection of our personal data is the answer here @DrDisrespect. I’m going to have to disagree,” replied one.

Plenty of content creators have offered Musk advice in the first few days of his ownership, especially after he teased the possibility of bringing back Vine too. Though, who knows what he actually has up his sleeve.