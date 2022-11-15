Elon Musk anoints Elden Ring as his Game of the Year

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

It’s no secret that Elon Musk enjoyed FromSoftware’s Elden Ring when it launched several months ago, and now, he’s named it his Game of the Year.

Like millions of other people around the globe, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO found himself enamored by the Lands Between in Elden Ring.

Musk eagerly shared details about his playstyle in the RPG, too, leading to an internet roasting that dubbed his build the “worst build ever.”

Despite this, it seems the new Twitter owner’s love for FromSoftware’s latest masterwork won’t soon cease.

Elon Musk agrees that Elden Ring deserves Game of the Year

While facing heat for firing Twitter staffers who dared to challenge him on social media – and in Slack channels, apparently – Elon Musk spared some time to once more sing the praises of one of 2022’s best-selling games.

Twitter user and artist WLOP recently noted that Elden Ring should win Game of the Year. Musk popped up in their replies with a quick, “definitely.”

The conversation didn’t stop there, either. In response to questions about whether or not he completed the game, Musk claimed he did even though it “seemed almost impossible at times.”

It’s no surprise that the Game of the Year discussion is picking up steam, or that Elon Musk and countless others think Elden Ring deserves the recognition.

The Game Awards recently announced nominees for the upcoming ceremony; Elden Ring is in the running for the show’s top honor.

Other GOTY nominees include A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Given the stiff competition this year, there’s no telling who will take home the trophy. But many would argue Elden Ring definitely stands a chance at coming out on top.

Elden Ring is in store now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.