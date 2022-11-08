Dr Disrespect calls out YouTube after lag ruins Deadrop stream intro

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Dr Disrespect called out YouTube after a laggy start to his Deadrop Snapshot 3 stream ruined his iconic intro.

The streamer has been pretty critical of YouTube since moving the Champions Club over to their platform, following a mysterious Twitch ban in 2020.

He has slammed its chat, clip, and gifting features in the past. Just this May, he said YouTube Gaming doesn’t support him “one bit”, after unfollowing them in a very public way.

It’s always been his nature to speak his mind when the live button flashes on – in fact, that’s what many of his followers tune in for. Though, in recent times, many have been following the development of his upcoming game Deadrop.

Dr Disrespect slams YouTube after laggy intro

On November 8, Doc hosted a Deadrop Snapshot 3 stream on YouTube, pinging out the usual 30-minute warning to alert fans.

As the cameras started to roll, regulars might have been expecting the usual introduction they have become to accustomed to seeing, but technical difficulties got in the way.

As the chat blamed Alex for the laggy screen, Dr Disrespect had other ideas.

(If the clip below doesn’t load, you can watch it here)

“The name is Doctor… Dis… Respect. A lot of you are hitting refresh stream, or F5, or saying ‘is the stream done? I’m out of here’.

He didn’t stop there, either.

“That’s fine – seeya! I don’t have time for it and I certainly don’t have time for YouTube. When the 6ft 8 gaming great arrives to an arena in style, I can’t have any technical issues. YouTube, that’s on you. Fix it.”

The broadcast gave Dr Disrespect another chance to walk the Deadrop community through some announcements and changes that have been made since Snapshot 2.

It’s unclear as to whether the lag was caused on Dr Disrespect’s end or if the blame is with YouTube, but one thing is for certain… Doc has made his mind up.