Activision confirm new plans to clamp down on Warzone cheaters - Dexerto

Activision have confirmed that they’ll be devoting more resources to rooting out cheaters in Warzone and also opening up better lines of communication with frustrated players.

Like pretty much every other multiplayer game around, Warzone has had quite a fair few issues with cheating and hacking since it launched.

Everything from god mode to aimbots have been seen in games on Verdansk, and players have demanded that Activision and Raven Software get their house in order and make changes.

The developers have been clamping down on hackers and cheats, going after cheat sellers and sending out multiple ban waves across the different in-game seasons. They’ll also be ramping up their security in the future.

Advertisement

Speaking following the launch of Verdansk 1984 and the Warzone nuke event, Activision president Rob Kostich confirmed that the Warzone devs have banned nearly 500,000 players for using cheats, but they’re not stopping there.

The team is going to ramp up security and also communicate clearer with players too, given that has been one major frustration that has lingered for quite some time.

“We have a dedicated security team. We’re investing more resources there to make sure we provide the best possible experience for our fans,” Kostich told GamesBeat. “We have to take action, and also communicate about that, which we’re going to do.”

Advertisement

Communication was a point Kostich harped on too, as it’s not just in regards to cheating where players criticize the devs, but also in regards to leaks and also surprise weapon changes. He again reiterated that changes are coming.

However, in terms of what exact changes are coming for anti-cheat, nobody knows. It could just be Activision hiring more members to work on their security team to process reports, or even coders to come up with better anti-cheat software. We’ll just have to wait and see.