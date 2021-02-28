Dr Disrespect not allowed to compete in upcoming $100K Warzone tournament - Dexerto

ZLaner has confirmed Dr Disrespect is not allowed to compete in the upcoming Toronto Ultra $100K Payout Warzone tournament and suspects it has something to do with his Twitch ban.

Twitch shocked the world when they announced Dr Disrespect had been banned. The reasons still aren’t known. However, after a brief hiatus, he turned a new leaf and found a new home on YouTube.

Since then, his success has been on the rise once again. The only downside is he can’t play with his friends while they’re streaming on Twitch. But apparently, he can’t compete in tournaments streamed on the platform, too.

Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane confirmed the news when he announced Dr Disrespect is not allowed to complete Toronto Ultra $100K Payout Warzone tournament. They were supposed to be on a team together, and the situation has him bitterly disappointed.

“I’ve got some bad news, unfortunately,” he said. “I’m still going to be playing in the Toronto Ultra tournament, but Doc is unfortunately not going to be. He’s not allowed to play.”

“I got a message back from the organizers from Toronto Ultra and Call of Duty, they’re the ones pulling the tournament off, and they said Doc is not allowed.”

“I’m assuming it has to do with his Twitch ban. I messaged Doc right away, and I was like, ‘bro, is there any magic you can pull or anything you can do?’ and he said, ‘unfortunately not. It’s weird that they’re not letting me play in this thing.”

“As soon as we can play another tournament together, we’re going to get one together soon. But that’s just weird and petty, and I don’t understand why he’s not allowed to play in this tournament. I think it has to do with his Twitch ban and some complications in there. But anyway, it is what it is.”

ZLaner was shocked and disappointed with the news, and he wasn’t alone. Hundreds of fans left comments expressing their dissatisfaction too.

They described it as a “sh*t bag move” and “pathetic.” One fan even vowed to never watch a Twitch stream again.

Still, ZLaner hopes he’ll be able to compete with DrDisrespect in tournaments again at some point, and assured fans he’ll do what he can to make it happen.