How to watch Dr Disrespect's $20K Code Red Warzone Showdown: stream, bracket, teams - Dexerto

With Warzone Season 3 now in full swing, Dr Disrespect is hosting the $20,000 Code Red Game Fuel Showdown and all the biggest names are lined up to compete. Here’s everything there is to know before it all kicks off.

$20,000 up for grabs in this early Season 3 tournament.

From Swagg to Clayster, plenty of big names are set to drop in.

Single-day event on April 26.

Dr Disrespect’s $20K Code Red Warzone tournament: Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re trying to watch the event live, you’ve got plenty of options for this Warzone competition. BoomTV will likely be running a hub stream throughout the tournament to keep you on top of everything.

Additionally, just about every player will be streaming their perspective as well. From HusKerrs to Teep, the choice is yours on which Duo to keep in focus.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect’s $20K Code Red Warzone tournament: Schedule

Hosting and winning my own Tournament tomorrow! Code Red @GameFuel Showdown $20,000 Who wants a Captain invite? pic.twitter.com/5zJYx4g9wV — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) April 25, 2021

The latest Code Red event is all set to take place across a single day of action. It all gets underway on Monday, April 26 with the first lobbies starting up at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Read More: Activision changing how they reveal new Call of Duty games due to Warzone

As with most Warzone competitions, there’s no exact end time in place. Depending on how teams progress and how close the bracket is, there’s a good chance this one will run through most of the afternoon.

Dr Disrespect’s $20K Code Red Warzone tournament: Teams

A majority of the most popular Warzone players are all set to compete in Dr Disrespect’s $20k event. We’ve got the full list of Duos below so you know exactly who’s dropping into Verdansk ‘84.

Advertisement

Code Red Warzone players Dr Disrespect ZLaner MuTeX Blazt Emzy angellat TeePee UnRationaL Dashy Blazt Bloo Flxnked Clayster Frozone iSmixie Intechs Tommey AlmxndTV BobbyPoffGaming babydillster blakecissel JorgeSummertime HusKerrs newbz Rated Aydan Swagg GDbooya Crowder TBD Jukeyz fifakillvizualz

Dr Disrespect’s $20K Code Red Warzone tournament: Format

No different from earlier Code Red Warzone events, this $20k tournament features a double-elimination bracket. It follows the standard kill-race structure with every kill worth just one point.

2v2 kill-race.

Quad Playlist.

Upper Bracket: Best of 3. Duo with most kills advances.

Lower Bracket: Best of 1. Duo with most kills advances.

Grand Finals: Highest kills after 2 games wins. If the Lower Bracket team wins, the series is reset and another 2 games will be played.

Prize Pool breakdown: