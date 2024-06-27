Dr Disrespect’s longtime Warzone duo ZLaner breaks silence on “unacceptable” scandal

Dr Disrespect’s longtime Warzone partner and close friend ZLaner has broken his silence amid the fallout of Doc’s scandal, labeling his actions as “unacceptable.”

Dr Disrespect and ZLaner have been the best of online friends for multiple years. The duo was near-inseparable throughout much of Warzone’s most popular years atop the Battle Royale genre. When one of them was streaming, odds were the other was too.

Though with Doc’s world crashing down around him, as ex-Twitch staff finally revealed the reasoning behind his shock permaban in 2020, ‘Z’ has finally spoken up on the matter. After Dr Disrespect admitted to engaging in conversations with a minor, many of his longtime friends, business partners, and sponsors alike, have all begun distancing themselves.

Now, ZLaner has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with a brief video of his own. Discussing the scandal, in short, ZLaner called Dr Disrespect’s actions “unacceptable” and stated he “can’t stand by that.”

Accusations first bubbled up on June 22, as former Twitch staff revealed Doc’s dealings with a minor through the platform’s Whisper messaging system. While the disgraced content creator immediately fired back, claiming “no wrongdoing was acknowledged,” a lengthier statement followed on June 26.

Dr Disrespect admitted to talking to a minor in 2017. “These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate,” his statement read. “Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.”

Amid the fallout, many of Doc’s closest online pals spoke up against him, though perhaps his closest gaming friend of all, ZLaner was notably silent until June 26. Addressing as much, Z began his video explaining it all.

“I want to start by saying the silence has been nothing more than what it’s been for a lot of people the last few days. It’s been pretty devastating news. Just hard to come to grips with,” ZLaner said.

Addressing his former Warzone duo directly, he hopes “this is a dark part of [Dr Disrespect’s] past” and that “he learns from the situation and it never happens again.

“A full-grown man messaging a minor is unacceptable and I can’t stand by that.”

Hundreds of fans have quickly flooded the replies, sharing their support for Z in light of the scandal. “We love you bro,” one said. “[Yours] and Doc’s relationship was one of the most wholesome things in gaming and streaming, take care of yourself,” another chimed in.”

“Respect how hard it is when you’re good friends with someone and you get hit with a bombshell,” a supporter replied.

Much like CouRageJD stressed amid the fallout, it’s evident not even Doc’s closest friends like Z were aware of the situation prior to the allegations surfacing publicly in June 2024.