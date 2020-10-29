Dixie D'Amelio tears up over painful nose surgery aftermath in BTS vlog - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio has finally released the behind the scenes vlog of her nose surgery from back in September, with the uncomfortable after-effects leaving the much loved TikTok star emotional.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have taken the TikTok world by storm, very much as a family unit. The sisters, along with their parents, have spread their content wings past TikTok, and into YouTube, the podcast world, and have even dabbled in beauty.

The youngest sister Charli grossed fans out in August when she released a rather gruesome video of her own nose surgery to help fix her breathing, showing a very detailed look of the doctor scraping out pieces of cartilage and septum.

About a month following Dixie received the same procedure in order to fix breathing problems that had accumulated thanks to similar injuries that Charli received. Dixie even had to call out fans who claimed she was ‘copying’ Charli for getting surgery, despite the fact that the procedure was not cosmetic.

After waiting for over a month, Dixie has now finally unveiled the behind the scenes vlog of the lead up to her surgery on her YouTube channel, and it’s safe to say it wasn’t a particularly fun experience.

She included videos of the consultations between her and her surgeon, with him demonstrating that that main point of the surgery was to correct a twist in the septum that was caused by sporting incidents that led to a whopping 14 concussions.

Dixie D’Amelio shares negative side effects of surgery

The immediate after-effects were clearly uncomfortable, Dixie saying “I cried right after surgery because I wanted to go home so bad. And I just wanna snort, I wanna breathe in so deep but there’s cotton on my nose. And my forehead’s itchy but it’s also numb.”

In a slightly delirious video taken in the mirror, Dixie said “I keep crying and I don’t know why,” but even after an uncomfortable looking cough, continues to sing “keep your head up, it’s bedtime.”

While the star seemed in relatively light spirits initially, all things considered, things quickly took a turn for the worst the next day, when she said that “I had such a rough night trying to sleep.”

“My nose doesn’t hurt at all, but I have an awful migraine, and I get really bad migraines, so that’s just where all my pain is right now.” The TikTok star also admitted that she “couldn’t stop crying last night over my thoughts.”

However, now that time has passed since the surgery, Dixie looks to be in better spirits than ever, much to her fans’ relief. In the description of her vlog, she also thanked her surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia for “doing such an amazing job and making me feel so comfortable from beginning to end!”

Dixie D’Amelio is a TikTok influencer with over 42 million followers on the app. She and her younger sister Charli D’Amelio have garnered a combined follower count of a whopping 137 million followers.