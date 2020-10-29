 Dixie D'Amelio tears up over painful nose surgery aftermath in BTS vlog - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio tears up over painful nose surgery aftermath in BTS vlog

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:15

by Georgina Smith
images of Dixie D'Amelio for the purpose of her nose surgery
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio has finally released the behind the scenes vlog of her nose surgery from back in September, with the uncomfortable after-effects leaving the much loved TikTok star emotional.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have taken the TikTok world by storm, very much as a family unit. The sisters, along with their parents, have spread their content wings past TikTok, and into YouTube, the podcast world, and have even dabbled in beauty.

The youngest sister Charli grossed fans out in August when she released a rather gruesome video of her own nose surgery to help fix her breathing, showing a very detailed look of the doctor scraping out pieces of cartilage and septum.

About a month following Dixie received the same procedure in order to fix breathing problems that had accumulated thanks to similar injuries that Charli received. Dixie even had to call out fans who claimed she was ‘copying’ Charli for getting surgery, despite the fact that the procedure was not cosmetic.

Dixie D'Amelio gets nose surgery
Twitter: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie postponed her nose surgery because she wanted to continue playing sports.

After waiting for over a month, Dixie has now finally unveiled the behind the scenes vlog of the lead up to her surgery on her YouTube channel, and it’s safe to say it wasn’t a particularly fun experience.

She included videos of the consultations between her and her surgeon, with him demonstrating that that main point of the surgery was to correct a twist in the septum that was caused by sporting incidents that led to a whopping 14 concussions.

Dixie D’Amelio shares negative side effects of surgery

The immediate after-effects were clearly uncomfortable, Dixie saying “I cried right after surgery because I wanted to go home so bad. And I just wanna snort, I wanna breathe in so deep but there’s cotton on my nose. And my forehead’s itchy but it’s also numb.”

In a slightly delirious video taken in the mirror, Dixie said “I keep crying and I don’t know why,” but even after an uncomfortable looking cough, continues to sing “keep your head up, it’s bedtime.”

While the star seemed in relatively light spirits initially, all things considered, things quickly took a turn for the worst the next day, when she said that “I had such a rough night trying to sleep.”

“My nose doesn’t hurt at all, but I have an awful migraine, and I get really bad migraines, so that’s just where all my pain is right now.” The TikTok star also admitted that she “couldn’t stop crying last night over my thoughts.”

However, now that time has passed since the surgery, Dixie looks to be in better spirits than ever, much to her fans’ relief. In the description of her vlog, she also thanked her surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia for “doing such an amazing job and making me feel so comfortable from beginning to end!”

Dixie D’Amelio is a TikTok influencer with over 42 million followers on the app. She and her younger sister Charli D’Amelio have garnered a combined follower count of a whopping 137 million followers.

Entertainment

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne admits she “caught feelings” for underage fan

Published: 29/Oct/2020 12:10

by Alice Hearing
Zoe Laverne selfie Instagram
Instagram: Zoe Laverne

Share

TikTok Zoe LaVerne

TikToker Zoe Laverne has spoken out after facing a huge backlash from multiple leaked videos showing her allegedly kissing an underage fan.

Earlier this week a video surfaced online showing 19-year-old Zoe and a 13-year-old called Connor exchanging a kiss, confirming previous accusations from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt.

In the days before, leaked Instagram messages showed that Cody and Amber raised concerns over “very intense” interactions with Connor. Zoe had previously denied allegations of a relationship with an underage influencer.

Despite leaving Instagram in September following a lip-syncing controversy, Zoe appears to have created, and now runs, a fandom Instagram account called “zlpfandom2.0.” Shortly after the videos leaked, she explained via the account that she would be taking a break from social media, but did not address the issue.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe explained that she and Connor have separated

Her mom, however, did come online to share her thoughts and defended Zoe’s relationship with Connor, saying “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends.”

On October 28, Zoe finally addressed the videos on the fandom Instagram account.  She wrote, “I would like to say I am aware of what was leaked.. but Connor was not raped, etc. Connor and I kissed yes.. never had a relationship but we did catch feelings for each other after being so close. These videos were from months ago and we both realized it was wrong and we both cut it off.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

posted by #zoelaverne she also admits her and conner caught feelings for each other at one point😬

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

She explained that she understood the ramifications of her actions, adding, “before anything was leaked I did tell his mom we kissed. She wasn’t happy obviously but she understood that we are both teenagers and that feelings can be caught.

“I am aware that I am an adult and I am aware that I have done something wrong and I am very sorry for what I have done. Connor and I will [livestream] together as soon as this all calms down and explain ourselves.”

She also confirmed that the situation has been settled and the two have separated. “Connor and I have had no communication for 3 days now. We are still friends but we think it’s best to stop talking and work on each other’s mental health and spend time with our families”

Despite the very serious controversy, Zoe’s TikTok account continues to grow above 17 million followers.