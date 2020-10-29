Charli D'Amelio defends Addison Rae, tells TikTok haters to "shut up" - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has had enough of internet critics, telling trolls to buzz off in a pointed Instagram Live broadcast where she defended names like Addison Rae against body-shaming users.

It’s no secret that the internet can be a brutal place. The advent of social media has allowed people from all over the world to connect with one another, for better or for worse — and not everyone has a positive outlook on life.

From the average Instagram user to social media stars like Addison Rae, it seems that no one is above criticism from internet trolls, causing some users to completely lock down their accounts while others have learned to handle the negativity with a swift block.

Not everyone can drown out the negativity, though, especially if there’s a lot of it, and it seems that Charli D’Amelio has taken notice of quite a few negative comments about her fellow TikTokers.

“Quite honestly, I know I look good,” Charli said while doing her makeup in an October Instagram Live. “Addison should know she looks good. Maddie should know she looks good. Cynthia should know she looks good. Like, shut up!”

“Keep it to yourself!” she continued.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all. People say like, such rude things to like, Sissy Sheridan. Sissy is so beautiful. Literally one of the most beautiful girls I know. You’re mad that she doesn’t cuss? How is that affecting you?”

Read More: Larray accused of lying about contacting alleged Tony Lopez victims

“Even like, Bella Poarch,” the TikTok star added. “She uses the face zoom filter, and she looks good doing it. You guys gave her the likes. Don’t go back on what you said, because she has a lot of followers.”

It’s no secret that the celebs she mentioned have been getting quite a lot of backlash lately; from Bella Poarch being accused of acting childlike on purpose to trolls body-shaming Addison Rae’s curves, it looks like Charli has simply had enough of the negativity.

She’s not wrong for pointing it out, either. Reports state that the current global health crisis has seen a dramatic rise in cyberbullying, and a quick look at comments on TikTok show that this isn’t a mistruth.

In these times, it’s always good to remember Bill and Ted’s classic saying: “Be excellent to each other.”