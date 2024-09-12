Lil Tay claims she’s diagnosed with “life-threatening” heart tumor

17-year-old influencer Lil Tay has allegedly been diagnosed with a heart tumor, as per a post on her Instagram account.

On September 12, 2024, Lil Tay’s Instagram account posted a video of an ultrasound supposedly showing the influencer’s heart beating.

In the imagery, viewers can spot what the narrator describes as a “bubble” inside her heart.

“Tay has been diagnosed with a life threatening heart tumor,” the post’s caption reads. “We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers.”

Article continues after ad

This latest news follows several cryptic posts about the young internet star that were published on September 11, which claimed that the poster had “devastating news regarding Tay.”

The next day, a photo taken inside of a hospital was shared to a private chat on Tay’s Instagram account showing signs directing patients to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Tay is currently in the ICU in serious condition,” a message in the chat claimed.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: liltay

Viewers remain skeptical about these developments, as Tay’s Instagram account was hacked in 2023 with claims that both she and her brother had died.

Article continues after ad

Later, Tay regained control of her account and denied these rumors, saying both she and her brother were alive and claiming that her father was behind the viral ‘hoax.’

Since then, Tay has made a comeback on social media and launched a budding music career. Due to the past hoax, though, fans are remaining staunch about taking the ultrasound with a grain of salt.

“I can’t tell if this is bait or not,” one commenter admitted.

Article continues after ad

“Bruh, who hacked her now?” another asked.

“Show us her name on the thing then,” yet another demanded.

Since posting the ultrasound video, Lil Tay’s X account has also retweeted a post from a fan, which shows a photo of a written statement supposedly created by the influencer.

Article continues after ad

“The news hasn’t broken yet, but I’ve also been diagnosed with a heart tumor,” the writing says. “The future is unknown, and it’s been a rocky six months.”

Article continues after ad

Thus far, Tay herself has yet to make a public statement about her health, leaving netizens skeptical until more proof is given.