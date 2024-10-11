TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death revealed

After her sudden and unexpected death at 25 years old, family members of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg revealed her cause of death.

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, 25, died on October 5. While her cause of death hadn’t been revealed at the time, Grigg’s family has since confirmed she died from complications due to a severe asthma attack.

Grigg also suffered from Addison’s disease, an “autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system erroneously attacks the adrenal glands degrading the external layer.”

Because of her disease, which affects 1 in 100,000 people, Grigg’s body wasn’t able to fight off the complications from her asthma attack.

Following her death, the TikTok star donated her organs. An Instagram post from her sister, Bailey Rousseau Wagner, detailed her sister’s wishes, saying Grigg would have wanted her legacy to carry on by saving the lives of others.

Instagram: ayeebaibaiii Grigg and her loved one holding hands while in the hospital.

“She’s always had hopes of leaving her mark on this world, but in her wildest dreams I don’t think she ever would’ve imagined her legacy being carried on this way,” Wagner said. “And I know that she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. A friend said, ‘her influence has only just begun,’ and that couldn’t be more true.”

Grigg’s husband, Cameron Grigg, also honored his wife on Instagram, saying she dealt with immense suffering leading up to her untimely death.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know.”

Instagram: cameron.griggg Taylor Rousseau Grigg and her husband Cameron Grigg.

Grigg’s husband posted a slideshow on TikTok that was full of photos of him and his wife. He accompanied the tribute with the song ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away’ by Justin Moore.

Grigg and her husband Cameron met via social media in 2021. Though followers of the TikTok star believed they met through the app, Grigg admitted in October 2023 that she found him while scrolling through Instagram. After she sent him the first DM, the rest was history.

