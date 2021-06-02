Dixie D'Amelio slams Kio Cyr after TikToker claims she 'owes' Charli for her fame - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio lashed out at TikToker Kio Cyr after he claimed that she ‘owes’ her success to the likes of Charli and Noah Beck, and unlike her, he needs to resort to things like sharing gossip to “make money.”

Dixie is no stranger to being accused of riding the success of her sister, Charli. In fact, the endless amounts of hatred and vitriol she and other influences receive on the internet drove her to abstain from social media once before.

But despite having a blossoming music career, her own YouTube show, and equal footing in all the D’Amelio sister’s business endeavors, including a custom-designed mattress, a clothing line, and more, it seems like nothing will convince people that she’s achieved things on her own merit, too.

Kio is the latest person to accuse her of ‘owing’ her success to her sister after an unexpected feud broke out between them. It started when Kio implied he was planning to gossip about other influencers after TikTok Room’s Instagram page went down.

Dixie responded, saying, “imagine minding your own business,” although she subsequently claimed she was hacked, which may or may not be true.

Nevertheless, Kio hit back with a vengeance during a live feed. “We have to address the ‘tea’ involving me,” he said. “Dixie’s telling me to mind my own business when she has an entire show where she talks about ‘tea.'”

“You know, not all of us have Charli D’Amelio as a sister, and not all of us are dating Noah Beck, okay? Some of us have got to make money other ways.”

Kio Cyr responds to Dixie D’Amelio saying he doesn’t have Charli as his sister. pic.twitter.com/5JfDD3uB4W — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 2, 2021

Dixie ignored the jab about her success. Instead, she addressed the claims he made about her show. “I don’t put information out that isn’t put out by the person who’s involved in the situation. Nice try though, Kio,” she said.

“There’s a difference between interviewing someone and using someone else’s situation for views. Maybe if you didn’t bring up people’s situations when it’s not your place, they would love to collaborate with you!”

Kio tried to play it down afterward, claiming that the two of them are “not actually beefing” and “talk sh*t all the time.”

However, most fans aren’t convinced. After all, it got quite personal, especially the part about Dixie ‘mooching’ off the success of others.