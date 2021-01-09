 Dixie D'Amelio announces she's leaving Twitter - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio announces she’s leaving Twitter

Published: 9/Jan/2021 1:26

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio leaves Twitter
Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has announced that she is leaving Twitter, and her fans are beside themselves as one of the internet’s biggest personalities takes her leave from one of social media’s largest platforms.

For those out of the loop, Dixie D’Amelio is a major personality on TikTok, where she boasts an impressive _ million followers on the viral video app.

Known for her catchy dance videos, original music, and being big sister to TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has created an empire of her own in her own right; but in spite of her success, it seems that she’s leaving one social media site behind.

On January 8, Dixie announced that she would be leaving Twitter, leading to chaos among her fans.

Dixie D'Amelio says she's leaving Twitter

“Good bye Twitter,” she wrote. “It was fun.”

However, many noted the timing of her post, which occurred quite close to the time Twitter announced its suspension of Donald Trump’s account. This notably incited some criticism against her, which she clarified in another post.

“Is Dixie leaving Twitter because Trump did?” one user asked. “That’s what I’ve heard, help-”

“Like no, wtf,” Dixie replied.

Dixie D'Amelio denies leaving Twitter due to Trump's suspension.

The TikToker also followed up her initial tweet with an explanation that she quickly deleted, sharing a photo of herself covering her mouth, as though yawning.

“This is why I’m leaving Twitter,” she captioned the pic. “Sorry for my disgusting timing lmaooo.”

Dixie D'Amelio clarifies why she's leaving Twitter.

That’s not all; Dixie further clarified her reasons for leaving Twitter on her Instagram account, where she hit out at critics accusing her of being a Trump supporter in wake of his own Twitter ban.

“I don’t f**king support Trump,” she wrote. “I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate. My timing was just awful lol.”

Dixie D'Amelio explains why she's leaving twitter

“Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?” she followed up in a separate post.

The TikToker has notably been a favorite target of trolls throughout her career as an entertainer, many of whom criticize her musical pursuits. In fact, she was driven to completely delete the teaser for her song “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa in December 2020 after receiving a wave of backlash over the small snipped she’d shared of the tune.

For now, it looks like Dixie’s days on Twitter are over, and she has officially deleted her account.

Twitch community requests transgender tag to help find creators easily

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:02 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 0:25

by Andrew Amos
Twitch

Twitch users are rallying for a new tag on the platform specifically for its transgender broadcasters, an effort that has ramped up amid the divisive removal of its PogChamp emote.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts. From IRL streams to gaming broadcasts and even esports events, the platform boasts a wealth of entertainment for all audiences — but some viewers are asking the site for an easier way to connect with certain streamers.

For some time now, transgender content creators have been petitioning the platform to create a tag specifically for transgender streamers. This effort seems to have ramped up as of late, as the site made a huge change by banning its PogChamp emote in early January.

Several broadcasters are rallying in support of the transgender tag, including streamer ‘Miabyte,’ whose tweet on the movement has garnered attention across social media.

Twitch users petition for trans tag
Twitch
While Twitch currently boasts an LGBTQIA+ tag, some users are petitioning the site for a trans-specific tag.

“Hey Twitch, GG on removing PogChamp,” she wrote. “If y’all could give us a #Trans tag so we can find other transgender creators, that would make my 2021. And all the people replying to this tweet agree.”

“Please stand behind trans creators on your platform,” she continued, noting that a specific tag for trans creators could help combat potential harassment and even “create bonds and communities to support one another.”

Allegedly, Twitch has previously claimed they were working toward such a tag. However, after two years of silence, those in the community are brainstorming their own ideas for the initiative.

It’s worth noting that Twitch does already boast an LGBTQIA+ tag on its website, but transgender broadcasters are hopeful for a tag that will specifically direct interested viewers to their content, specifically.

Thus far, the movement has been met with ample support online, with many users noting that a transgender tag could help bring awareness to trans streamers and help bring viewers to their broadcasts.

This has similarly kicked off a conversation regarding other specific tags that do not yet exist on Twitch, such as a tag for differently-abled streamers. While the movement continues to gain steam, users are hopeful the platform will take action and listen to its community to create a more inclusive environment.