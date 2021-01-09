Dixie D'Amelio announces she's leaving Twitter - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has announced that she is leaving Twitter, and her fans are beside themselves as one of the internet’s biggest personalities takes her leave from one of social media’s largest platforms.

For those out of the loop, Dixie D’Amelio is a major personality on TikTok, where she boasts an impressive _ million followers on the viral video app.

Known for her catchy dance videos, original music, and being big sister to TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has created an empire of her own in her own right; but in spite of her success, it seems that she’s leaving one social media site behind.

On January 8, Dixie announced that she would be leaving Twitter, leading to chaos among her fans.

“Good bye Twitter,” she wrote. “It was fun.”

However, many noted the timing of her post, which occurred quite close to the time Twitter announced its suspension of Donald Trump’s account. This notably incited some criticism against her, which she clarified in another post.

“Is Dixie leaving Twitter because Trump did?” one user asked. “That’s what I’ve heard, help-”

“Like no, wtf,” Dixie replied.

The TikToker also followed up her initial tweet with an explanation that she quickly deleted, sharing a photo of herself covering her mouth, as though yawning.

“This is why I’m leaving Twitter,” she captioned the pic. “Sorry for my disgusting timing lmaooo.”

That’s not all; Dixie further clarified her reasons for leaving Twitter on her Instagram account, where she hit out at critics accusing her of being a Trump supporter in wake of his own Twitter ban.

“I don’t f**king support Trump,” she wrote. “I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate. My timing was just awful lol.”

“Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?” she followed up in a separate post.

The TikToker has notably been a favorite target of trolls throughout her career as an entertainer, many of whom criticize her musical pursuits. In fact, she was driven to completely delete the teaser for her song “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa in December 2020 after receiving a wave of backlash over the small snipped she’d shared of the tune.

For now, it looks like Dixie’s days on Twitter are over, and she has officially deleted her account.