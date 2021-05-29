Marc D'Amelio under fire after deleting strange tweet about being Italian - Dexerto

Father of TikTok stars Dixie & Charli D’Amelio, Marc D’Amelio, is facing backlash after a viral TikTok revealed one of his old tweets about being a “white guy.”

The D’Amelio family are currently proving to be one of the most successful social media families, with sister Charli & Dixie taking the TikTok world by storm, and their parents Heidi and Marc launching their very own podcast.

They are even set to have their own Hulu reality show, which is set to release at some point this year.

With both parents active on social media, people haven’t hesitated to look through their old posts, and a TikTok by user thomgray has now gone viral for showing one of Marc’s tweets from 2019 that he went on to delete.

Marc’s original tweet read: “Not sure when I became a ‘white guy’… I grew up an Italian boy from New York with the last name D’Amelio living in Connecticut. I have always felt inadequate. We all have a story that our skin color may not tell.”

People flooded the video with comments roasting the tweet. One user said: “no way that’s real,” while another commenter wrote: “Charli come get your father.”

However, some viewers defended him, claiming that Marc was just trying to say that he’s “more than his skin color.”

Thom returned shortly after in the comment section to let people know that Marc had gone on to delete the tweet.

It currently doesn’t appear as though Marc has made any public comment about the tweet or its deletion, but it has certainly created a stir online.