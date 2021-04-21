Charli & Dixie D'Amelio launch their own custom-designed mattress - Dexerto

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio have launched another new business endeavor, and this time, they’ve teamed up with a bedding company to create a custom-designed mattress made for teenagers and young adults.

The D’Amelio sisters rose to fame on TikTok, but they’ve been branching out into new enterprises ever since. Charli launched her own Dunkin Donuts drink earlier this year, while Dixie took kick-started a music career with the release of her first song, ‘One Whole Day.’

Since then, they’ve also scored their own family reality show and cemented their place as one of the most influential siblings in modern pop culture. And now they’ve continued the momentum with the launch of a bizarre yet exciting new project, their very own customed-designed mattress.

They revealed the news in an exclusive interview with People Magazine. “I personally have struggled with sleeping, so I know how important it is,” said Charli. “Your mattress is really the most important [piece of] furniture in your life because how you sleep affects your day and your mood and everything.”

For that reason, they decided to team up with a bedding company called Simmons to “give something to kids around [their] age [that will] make them feel more comfortable in their rooms.”

“Our bedrooms are creative spaces where we can feel comfortable and can create content, and that’s something that’s super important to us, and the bed is the center of the room,” said Dixie. “So, when we saw Simmons was big on TikTok, it really was just a perfect match.”

The mattress is made up of two inches of gel memory foam, which makes it soft and supportive. It also has a motion separation layer that minimizes potential interruptions at night.

And the best part is, it comes with a unique white-and-turquoise pattern printed on top, which makes it look fresh and stylish.

So, if you’re after a fresh and new mattress, or simply want to support the D’Amelio sisters in their latest business endeavor, feel free to check it out here.