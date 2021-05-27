Trisha Paytas apologizes to Dixie D’Amelio for criticizing her over snail drama - Dexerto

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has apologized to Dixie D’Amelio via the Frenemies podcast, saying she’s sorry for the way she treated her during the snail drama from 2020.

An episode of ‘Dinner with the D’Amelios’ was flooded with outraged comments in November 2020, after Dixie expressed her disgust over eating a snail prepared by her family’s personal chef.

Many viewers called the star “childish,” but Chef Aaron May, who served the dish to the family, said: “I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

Trisha Paytas was particularly vocal about calling out Dixie and her sister Charli over the incident, but she received backlash herself for publicly hating on the teen stars.

However, it now appears that Trisha wants to lay the feud to rest, and apologized to the TikToker on an episode of Frenemies with co-host Ethan Klein.

“Can I also just apologize to Dixie D’Amelio? I’m really sorry,” she said, adding, “I shouldn’t have made fun of her for the snail thing.”

She continued to explain that “I saw everyone doing it and I was like okay whatever, and your music’s good, you’re like 19, you’re killing it. I know she doesn’t care because she’s killing it, but you’re killing it.”

Trisha was also very complimentary towards Dixie’s YouTube show ‘The Early Late Night show,’ saying “I love your show. I’d love to be on Dixie’s Early Late Show, I love that show.” She gave Dixie’s huge set high praise, and added, “Yeah, I do apologize. I really do like her show.”

Ethan also added that the D’Amelio sisters are “not really problematic,” and that “as far as people on the internet go, they’re nice people.”

Dixie has yet to respond to the apology, but there seem to be some fans who would like to see the pair collab in some capacity now that Trisha has apologized.