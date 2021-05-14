Dixie D'Amelio takes aim at TikTok "f**kboys" in new music video - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has dropped the music video for her brand new single ‘F**kboy’ with her sister Charli even having a part in the song.

Dixie is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 50 million followers. The 19-year-old started out on the app in 2019, and quickly managed to build a substantial following.

She’s had some crazy opportunities thanks to her sudden fame, including creating her own talk show, but one of the things many know her for is her music career.

The star released her first single ‘Be Happy’ in 2020, and since then has gone on to collaborate with people like Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa.

Her new song ‘F**kboy’ was released on May 13, and as the title suggests, the track is all about her calling out guys who haven’t treated her that well, and could even be a nod to her past relationships with people like TikTok star Griffin Johnson — but nothing has been confirmed.

The lyrics include things like: “Why am I so stuck on you/When you’re just stuck on her/Why’d I try to f**k with you/Now I’m just f**king hurt/And I’m tired/Of being so damn tired/Cause I stayed up all night crying bout a piece of sh*t a** liar.”

Even Charli D’Amelio, Dixie’s younger sister and fellow TikTok star, got to have a part in the track. At the start of the video, the two girls are on the phone to each other, with Dixie saying: “Oh my God, Charli, he slid into my DMs and said he missed me,” and Charli replying “I just saw him with her yesterday.”

The video also featured other huge social media stars like Nikita Dragun and Avani.

Fans have of course been busy trying to figure out who the track is about, but the star has not yet revealed if the lyrics are about anyone in particular.

Dixie is currently in a relationship with fellow TikToker Noah Beck, and the pair have been together since October 2020. Noah even previously starred in Dixie’s music video for ‘Be Happy,’ but he didn’t appear in this latest release.