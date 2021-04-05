Dixie D'Amelio explains why she was "rude" in Noah Beck lie detector test - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has explained why she came off as “rude” in the viral lie detector test video with Noah Beck, on the first episode of her new and improved YouTube talk show.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s most well-known couples. They confirmed their relationship back in October 2020, and since then they’ve gone on to share plenty of adorable content that fans love.

However, their relationship has also been criticized in the past, with some claiming they’re faking it for views.

Dixie came under fire in December 2020 after she released a YouTube video in which she took a lie detector test alongside Noah, with people saying they “feel so bad” for him as a result of Dixie saying she couldn’t see herself marrying him, among other comments.

She slammed the criticism at the time, saying “I love Noah with my whole heart,” and telling haters “I’m glad you know our whole relationship from a YouTube video!”

Now in the first episode of her new and improved YouTube talk show, Dixie revealed why she came off as “rude” in the viral video.

“So it’s kind of funny because we actually got in a little bit of an argument before the video even started, talking about questions, and talking about what we think our answers would be,” the TikTok star explained, “and some answers surprised me. I’m very emotional, I get very upset easily so I was a little upset with him with some of his answers. Which ended up not even being true, he was lying to me.”

Dixie went on to say: “At that time I still wasn’t ready to be open and lovey in a relationship. After being publicly cheated on, on the internet, I just wasn’t ready to put my heart out there like that.

“So, I feel like over these past six months I’ve gradually been able to do that more, so that’s why I think I came off a little rude in the lie detector test because you just live and learn, I don’t wanna put all my feelings out there to be publicly heartbroken.”

However, the TikToker clarified that the pair are all good now, putting fans’ minds at ease.