TikToker Mamma C engaged to Jacob Savage after cheating allegations 

Though an ex-friend tried to sabotage her relationship, TikToker Mamma C is finally engaged to influencer Jacob Savage – and fans couldn’t be happier.

TikToker and podcast host Christen Whitman, also known to her 1.7M followers as ‘Mamma C,’ is finally engaged to her now-fiancé Jacob Savage.

The couple posted an announcement about their engagement to social media on September 19, leaving fans of the couple just as happy as they were.

“Ahhhh this is so perfect! I have been waiting to see this,” wrote a supportive viewer on Mamma C’s viral video of the proposal.

During the proposal, Jacob walked Christen to a beautiful setup on the beach where he knelt on one knee before his soon-to-be bride.

“You’re the one I’ve been waiting for all my life… I choose you and I choose forever. No matter what happens, I’ll always fight for us,” Jacob said in a heartfelt speech.

Filled with joy, Mamma C fell to her knees as Jacob put the heavy rock around her finger. The two then celebrated on the sand with a bottle of champagne and plenty of kisses.

Though Christen and Jacob began dating in 2023, Whitney Wren, an ex-friend of hers, came out before her engagement and said that Jacob cheated on Christen.

“If my man cheated I would want my best friend to tell me if she knew, and that’s what I did,” Whitney said after Mamma C disregarded the allegations. “I didn’t try to sabotage anything, I like them [together], but when I see cheating, I’m gonna say something.”

“If you don’t like me [because] I want what’s best for my friend, that’s fine. I’ll still support whatever makes someone happy. I’ve done my fair share of wrongs, but I’ve never done anything but support and be happy for,” she added.

After being proposed to, Christen made it clear that Whitney would not be welcomed to her wedding due to being a supposed threat to her relationship.

Fans of theirs were elated that the duo found happiness, though, especially after they had unwanted drama in their relationship.

“I think I can speak for everyone who has been following you for a long time… we’ve loved seeing you grow. I am so happy for you!” exclaimed one.

“Girl, I’ve been waiting for this video for so long now. Congratulations,” wrote another.

Many others agreed that “if he wanted to he would,” adding that her ring was exceptionally “gorgeous.”

