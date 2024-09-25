TikToker sparks controversy after confronting woman who took their charger

A man has gone viral on TikTok and sparked controversy after confronting a woman on their airplane who had taken his charger during the flight.

Social media sites like TikTok and Instagram are home to all sorts of content. Whether that be cooking content, tips and tricks to save money, or even seeing someone rate their potential partners with ChatGPT, there’s something for everyone.

A viral video on TikTok can garner millions of views, grabbing the entire internet’s attention and sparking debate and discussion like to the ridiculous video of a woman claiming another passenger “is not real” on her flight.

One of the latest TikTok videos to go viral has sparked major controversy on the internet after a man confronted a woman who had seemingly taken their charger during their flight together, leaving the internet divided.

TikToker RcRelated struck a chord with the internet after sharing a video of them confronting another passenger on their flight. The TikTok, captioned “Woman takes my Apple charger without asking and thought no one would notice” sees Rc filming the woman.

While she walks past them in the aisle, they ask “Excuse me? Did you take my charger?” to which she confirms “Yes, I have it.” Rc began to question the woman, wanting to know why she had taken their charger, with the confrontation escalating quickly.

Others chimed in, with Rc’s other party member telling them to “Please sit down.” While another passenger defended the woman, telling the TikToker “Don’t be ridiculous, she’s going to give it back.”

Eventually, the woman handed back the charger, ending the debate, but that was only the start, as commenters took sides on both Rc and the woman’s side.

Some were quick to defend Rc, claiming that others opposing them were gaslighting the TikToker.

“Why is everyone gaslighting the poor man?” one user questioned. “The evidence is in her bag, and she’s gaslighting him.” another agreed.

Whereas others had differing opinions, with some disagreeing on how the TikToker went about the conflict.

“You could have just asked her to give it to you without creating all this drama bro!” one user argued. “Bro, you left it. It’s up for grabs.” another pointed out.

The TikToker eventually came out with another video giving a more behind-the-scenes look at the drama, but the internet was still fully divided after what had taken place.